iPhone 18 Pro Max Rumored to Deliver Next-Level Battery Life
The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a bigger battery for continued best-in-class battery life, according to a known Weibo leaker.
Citing supply chain information, the Weibo user known as "Digital Chat Station" said that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a battery capacity of 5,100 to 5,200 mAh. Combined with the efficiency improvements of the A20 Pro chip, made with TSMC's 2nm process, the device could tout extremely impressive battery life. It is expected to be thicker than its predecessor to facilitate the larger battery.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max has the biggest iPhone battery to date at 5,088 mAh. Apple says it has a battery life of up to 39 hours. A recent test found that Apple devices lead the industry for battery life, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max ranking as the longest-lasting phone tested and Apple tied as the top overall brand. As a result, with a bigger battery and more efficient chip, the iPhone 18 Pro Max should comfortably offer over 40 hours of battery life.
Meanwhile, the first foldable iPhone, which is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, is rumored to feature class-leading battery life. The foldable's battery could be over 5,500 mAh in size, which would make it the largest capacity of any iPhone, as well as any rival foldable device.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch later this year, featuring a smaller Dynamic Island, the C2 modem, a simplified Camera Control, a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, and an upgraded main camera with a variable aperture.
