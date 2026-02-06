iPhone 18 Pro Max Rumored to Deliver Next-Level Battery Life

by

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a bigger battery for continued best-in-class battery life, according to a known Weibo leaker.

iphone 17 pro dark blue 1
Citing supply chain information, the Weibo user known as "Digital Chat Station" said that the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max will have a battery capacity of 5,100 to 5,200 mAh. Combined with the efficiency improvements of the A20 Pro chip, made with TSMC's 2nm process, the device could tout extremely impressive battery life. It is expected to be thicker than its predecessor to facilitate the larger battery.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max has the biggest ‌iPhone‌ battery to date at 5,088 mAh. Apple says it has a battery life of up to 39 hours. A recent test found that Apple devices lead the industry for battery life, with the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max ranking as the longest-lasting phone tested and Apple tied as the top overall brand. As a result, with a bigger battery and more efficient chip, the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max should comfortably offer over 40 hours of battery life.

Meanwhile, the first foldable ‌iPhone‌, which is expected to debut alongside the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max, is rumored to feature class-leading battery life. The foldable's battery could be over 5,500 mAh in size, which would make it the largest capacity of any ‌iPhone‌, as well as any rival foldable device‌.

The ‌‌iPhone 18‌‌ Pro and ‌‌iPhone 18‌‌ Pro Max are expected to launch later this year, featuring a smaller Dynamic Island, the C2 modem, a simplified Camera Control, a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, and an upgraded main camera with a variable aperture.

Ctrlos
Ctrlos
13 minutes ago at 05:17 am
It lasts 2 days but will still take 2 days to charge.
Stay_Resonant
Stay_Resonant
11 minutes ago at 05:20 am
Will be hopeful, but they say this every year.
Havalo
Havalo
6 minutes ago at 05:24 am
Remove majority of the nonsense that's running in the background like the so called AI, fine tune the OS this year and majority of the phones will last longer Apple!.

But it is the same thing every year. 'Groundbreaking' innovation.

But it is the same thing every year. 'Groundbreaking' innovation.
SilmarilFinder
SilmarilFinder
4 minutes ago at 05:26 am
its a good step in correct direction and Apple has been delivering better battery performance than the previous gens in the last few years but


It lasts 2 days but will still take 2 days to charge.
completely agree with this.

In this day and age we are still limited with the relatively slow charging with the iPhones. it would be a very "Pro" move to wait your phone to charge half a day. Competition, with the help of SC batteries, are years ahead.
DEMinSoCAL
DEMinSoCAL
4 minutes ago at 05:27 am
My iPhone 17 Pro Max could easily last two days of my normal use, not to mention I can plug it in almost anywhere to top up if needed. The last thing I need is a thicker phone with a bigger battery.
