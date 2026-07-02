 iOS 27 Public Beta Available This Month, Here's How to Get Your iPhone Ready Now - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Public Beta Available This Month, Here's How to Get Your iPhone Ready Now

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Apple previously announced that the first iOS 27 public beta would be released in July, meaning that it should be available at some point this month.

iOS 27 Install Beta Feature
Below, we have outlined how to get ready for the iOS 27 public beta, which will likely follow the third or fourth iOS 27 developer beta.

Release Date History

The first public betas of iOS 16 through iOS 26 came out between July 11 and July 24.

  • iOS 26 Public Beta: Thursday, July 24, 2025
  • iOS 18 Public Beta: Monday, July 15, 2024
  • iOS 17 Public Beta: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
  • iOS 16 Public Beta: Monday, July 11, 2022

Get Ready

Once it is available, anyone will be able to install the iOS 27 public beta on a compatible iPhone for free by following the steps outlined below.

  • Sign up at beta.apple.com for free.
  • Open your iPhone's Settings app and tap General → Software Update → Beta Updates.
  • Select the iOS 27 Public Beta option (restart your iPhone if you don't see it) and follow the on-screen steps.

If you are impatient, anyone can install the iOS 27 developer beta for free right now.

Warning: While public betas are usually more stable than developer betas, iOS betas of any kind often have bugs and performance issues. You may not be able to use some apps that you rely on, and issues can extend to CarPlay. Backing up your iPhone before installing beta software is highly recommended, and relying on a secondary iPhone altogether is always a good idea if possible.

iOS 27 is compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer, but Apple Intelligence features like Siri AI are limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer.

Keep in mind that the revamped version of Siri has a waitlist. To join the waitlist, open the Settings app on iOS 27 and tap on Siri and you will find it there. In some cases, it can take a few weeks to receive access to Siri AI and the Siri app.

Beyond the new Siri, iOS 27 features Liquid Glass design enhancements, performance improvements, expanded child safety features, and more.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27

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