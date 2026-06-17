 You Can Easily Install the iOS 27 Beta For Free Right Now, Here's How - MacRumors
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You Can Easily Install the iOS 27 Beta For Free Right Now, Here's How

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If you have not been paying close attention, you might still think that you need to be enrolled in the Apple Developer Program for $99 per year to install iOS developer betas, but that has not been the case for a few years now. In fact, anyone can install the iOS 27 developer beta on their iPhone for free, and the process is quite easy.

iOS 27 Install Beta Feature
Even if you are not an app developer and have no current plans to release apps on the App Store, you can still install the iOS 27 developer beta on your iPhone. If you feel more comfortable with waiting for the iOS 27 public beta, though, Apple said that the first public beta of iOS 27 will be available at some point in July.

Apple Developer Free vs Program
Warning: While the first iOS 27 developer beta is considered to be relatively stable, iOS betas can and do have bugs and performance issues. You may not be able to use some apps that you rely on, and issues can extend to CarPlay. Backing up your iPhone before installing beta software is highly recommended, and relying on a secondary iPhone altogether is always a good idea if possible.

How to Install the iOS 27 Developer Beta

  • Sign into your Apple Account from this page and accept the Apple Developer Agreement to become a registered Apple developer for free.
  • Open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update → Beta Updates.
  • Select the iOS 27 Developer Beta option (restart your iPhone if you don't see it) and follow the on-screen steps.

How to Install the iOS 27 Public Beta (in July)

  • Sign up at beta.apple.com for free.
  • Open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update → Beta Updates.
  • Select the iOS 27 Public Beta option (restart your iPhone if you don't see it) and follow the on-screen steps.

iOS 27 is compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer, but Apple Intelligence features like Siri AI are limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer.

Keep in mind that the revamped version of Siri has a waitlist. To join the waitlist, open the Settings app on iOS 27 and tap on Siri and you will find it there. It can take anywhere from hours to many days to receive access to Siri AI and the Siri app.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27

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Top Rated Comments

A
Artemiz
39 minutes ago at 11:07 am
Inviting everyone to install a beta 1 on their phones?

Seriously MR?
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
36 minutes ago at 11:09 am
Terrible idea encouraging people to install the developer beta.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
33 minutes ago at 11:13 am
Sure, go and install the initial beta so you can come back here and complain about bugs and poor battery performance etc ...

If you only have 1 device, STAY OFF betas.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonywalker23 Avatar
tonywalker23
24 minutes ago at 11:22 am

Sure, go and install the initial beta so you can come back here and complain about bugs and poor battery performance etc ...

If you only have 1 device, STAY OFF betas.
If I only have one Apple device my phone, is it safe to install the beta? Also, every photo I have ever taken is in the Photos app. In every file I have ever created is in the Files app, but I don’t pay for any iCloud backup so I keep getting a warning that none of my files are backed up, but I just ignore it. This device is also my only means of accessing my bank account. Also, work provides it since I don’t even have any personal devices and it is the only way I’m able to perform digital task where I work at and the only way my boss can get in touch with me.

I just joined Mac rumors today and this is my first ever post. I don’t know why it would be unsafe to install it. If it was unsafe Apple will not release it. I don’t really know how to test features. I just want to try out the new desktop background and see if it really has a 27 hidden if you look at it sideways.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
20 minutes ago at 11:25 am
The FOMO is strong.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Z
zenmacx
35 minutes ago at 11:11 am
The more the merrier. It's interesting to sit back and observe as others test Apple's work.

My current crop of devices are stable and functioning rather well so I will pass.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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