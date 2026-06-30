American Express Announces New Apple Pay Feature

American Express today announced that you can now redeem Membership Rewards points when checking out with Apple Pay on the web and in apps on the iPhone and iPad.



When checking out with Apple Pay on iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 or later, tap on your eligible American Express card (Platinum, Gold, Green, and others) and select the Membership Rewards points option. You can use points to cover all or part of your purchase, with every 10,000 points redeemed through Apple Pay worth a $70 statement credit.

American Express points can be redeemed entirely within the Apple Pay checkout flow, with no need to open another app or complete additional steps.