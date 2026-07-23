Apple Pay Promo Offers Discount on Columbia Gear
Apple today sent out emails letting Apple Pay users know about the latest promotion, which offers $20 off purchases of $120 or more from sportswear company Columbia.
The $20 discount is valid when making a purchase from the Columbia website and using Apple Pay to check out. The discount is not available in Columbia retail locations, and products from the Amaze Puff Collection and the ROC Collection are excluded.
It also can't be combined with other discounts like the Columbia back to school sale for teachers and students.
Apple Pay users can take advantage of the promotion through August 7.
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