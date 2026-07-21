 'Apple Upgrade' Program Reportedly Launching Next Week - MacRumors
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'Apple Upgrade' Program Reportedly Launching Next Week

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Apple and Klarna are partnering on a new "Apple Upgrade" program set to launch in the U.S. on Tuesday, July 28, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Feature
The program will allow you to finance most iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models, with a 24-month term for iPhones and Apple Watches and a 36-month term for iPads and Macs. Customers will be able to pay off the device early during the term, upgrade early to a newer device, or keep the existing device after it is fully paid off.

The report said some lower-priced devices, including the Apple Watch SE, the entry-level iPad, the iPhone 16, and the MacBook Neo, will not be eligible.

Apple plans to stop accepting new iPhone Upgrade Program sign-ups once the new Apple Upgrade program launches, the report added. Unlike the iPhone Upgrade Program, however, Apple Upgrade will apparently not include AppleCare+ coverage.

Tags: Apple Upgrade Program, Mark Gurman

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Top Rated Comments

hovscorpion12 Avatar
hovscorpion12
4 minutes ago at 08:37 am

So basically we're leasing computers now.
Corporate does it all the time.

Also, YOU'RE NOT FORCED TO DO IT.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anthony13 Avatar
anthony13
4 minutes ago at 08:36 am
So basically we're leasing computers now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
7 minutes ago at 08:33 am

How does this differ from just trading in your old one and financing a new one like most people are doing today already?
They are going to position it as a way to have lower payments vs current financing options.

This should help folks stomach the $2500+ iFold pricing.

Just like a car dealership, they will get people thinking in terms of "how much payment can you afford?"

Like I always say.
Apple is really a financial engineering firm nowadays, that happens to make tech products.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
10 minutes ago at 08:30 am
A great way to get (or keep) people paying for things they can't afford and probably shouldn't be buying.

But hey ... “number must go up”, right?

That’s the important thing here.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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