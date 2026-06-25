Beat Apple's Price Hike: Last Chance to Score Cheap iPads and Macs for Prime Day

Apple today announced price hikes across a wide array of its biggest products, including iPads, Macs, HomePod, and Vision Pro.

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These price changes are now live on Apple.com, but they have yet to hit third party retailers like Amazon. If you're interested in any of these products, now is the time to buy them on Amazon, before the retailer gets these price hikes as well.

Below we've listed all of the biggest products available on Amazon that will be getting price hikes soon. Given that it's still Prime Day, many of these devices are on sale right now. You can read more about the incoming price changes in our lead article.



iPads

Macs

Miscellaneous

HomePod - $299.00 (now $349.00 at Apple)

With these changes, some products that weren't considered steeply discounted before are now much more enticing. For example, the M5 MacBook Air discount to $949.00 was originally a $150 discount, and is now technically a $350 discount on the new price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.