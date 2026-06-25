 Apple Hikes M4 Pro Mac Mini Starting Price Amid Rising Memory Costs - MacRumors
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Apple Hikes M4 Pro Mac Mini Starting Price Amid Rising Memory Costs

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Apple today increased the starting price of the Mac mini with M4 Pro chip by $200, taking the higher-tier model up to $1,599 on its online store.

mac mini blue
When the M4 Pro model launched in October 2024, the starting price was $1,399, but Apple has been hit by the rapid expansion of AI data centres, which has driven up the demand for memory and storage chips across the tech industry.

Apple had already raised the Mac mini's effective starting price in May by discontinuing the $599 configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, leaving the $799 model with a 512GB SSD as the new entry-level option. Interestingly, the 16GB RAM / 256GB storage option has now been reinstated, but the $799 starting price remains.

"We have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices," Apple said in a statement given to The Wall Street Journal. "We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly," it added.

Apple briefly took down its online store earlier today as it typically does when announcing new products. But when it came back online, the price tags for Mac computers rose approximately 15 percent to 20 percent and iPad prices rose 15 percent to 25 percent. Apart from the price hikes, there were no other changes to the site.

Related Roundup: Mac mini
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Caution)
Related Forum: Mac mini

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Top Rated Comments

ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
47 minutes ago at 06:14 am
This is the cost of business and people will still buy products. It sucks, but hold onto what you have for as long as you can.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
Macalicious2011
22 minutes ago at 06:39 am

And still 10-12 weeks for any custom config.
Ordered my Mac mini 64gb 20 core gpu two months ago! Delivery due next week.

Remember, prices could increase again next year!


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Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
All Taken
39 minutes ago at 06:21 am
2026 - the year of appreciating computing hardware.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hajj.david Avatar
Hajj.david
18 minutes ago at 06:43 am
Glad I got the 64 GB M4 max studio, wish I got the 128 tho!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
Macalicious2011
34 minutes ago at 06:26 am

256 is back but with significant increase in price. Don't think price of components will be coming down anytime soon.
Nope. Anyone who needs a new tablet or laptop or phone - buy one asap.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PBG4 Dude Avatar
PBG4 Dude
36 minutes ago at 06:24 am
Whoa. The MBP 14” I bought in April costs $1,600 more after today’s price increase.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments