iOS 27 Beta 2 Adds Inline Replies to iPhone-to-Android RCS Chats

With the second beta of iOS 27, Apple added support for replying to a specific message in an RCS conversation with an Android user.
You can now long press on a message to get to the option to reply, and it works the same way that it does with iMessage.
iOS 27 also displays tapback/reaction emoji to images and videos properly. In iOS 26, it would use a text descriptor, such as [x loved an image] instead of showing the emoji. In iOS 27, the emoji shows up on the image or video as it does in an iMessage conversation.
Apple added support for RCS in iOS 18, and has been improving it since then. iOS 26.5 added encryption for RCS messages sent between iPhone and Android users, and now more of the RCS features are being implemented.
For RCS reply threading to work properly, both the sender and the recipient need to have a smartphone and carrier that supports RCS.
iOS 27 is limited to developers currently, but it will be available to the public when Apple releases a public beta in July. The software will see an official launch in September.
Android manufacturers are planning to adopt Apple's split launch strategy, releasing high-end and standard models in separate windows rather than simultaneously, according to the leaker known as "Digital Chat Station."
The leaker made the claim in a new post on Weibo this week, saying the "Android camp may repeat this style of play" with Pro series and standard models launching separately...
Google today said its Quick Share feature that allows Android and iPhone users to exchange files with AirDrop is expanding to more devices.
Quick Share is now available on the following Android smartphones.
Samsung:
Galaxy S26, S26+, S26 Ultra
Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge (new)
Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra (new)
Galaxy Z Flip7 (new)
Galaxy Z Fold7 (new)
Galaxy...
Apple today announced an update to iCloud Shared Albums to allow friends and family on Android and Windows to join and contribute photos more conveniently, with support for full-resolution images.
The improvement for Android and Windows users removes a notable friction point for mixed-device groups, enabling users outside the Apple ecosystem to participate in shared albums via iCloud.com...