 Apple Dropping AirPort Utility From the App Store With iOS 27 - MacRumors
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Apple Dropping AirPort Utility From the App Store With iOS 27

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Apple is planning to remove the AirPort Utility app from the App Store in the near future, according to the release notes for iOS 27 beta 2. The app is no longer fully supported in ‌iOS 27‌, and Apple warns that it is not guaranteed to work.

Apple AirPort Routers

AirPort Utility will no longer be available for new downloads from the App Store. If you previously downloaded the app, you can still re-download it. When using AirPort Utility on iOS 27 and later, functionality is not guaranteed.

Users who have downloaded AirPort Utility in the past will be able to re-download it if needed.

Apple also plans to remove AirPort Utility from new installations of macOS, but users who already have it installed will continue to be able to use it after updating to new versions of macOS. As with ‌iOS 27‌, Apple says it isn't guaranteed to work in macOS Golden Gate.

AirPort Utility lets users manage AirPort base stations like the AirPort Extreme, AirPort Express, and AirPort Time Capsule. Apple discontinued its AirPort routers back in 2018, but has continued to support them through the AirPort Utility app.

With ‌macOS Golden Gate‌, Apple is eliminating AFP support, which means the Time Machine feature on Macs will no longer work with the AirPort Time Capsule.

With Time Capsule support ending and Apple sunsetting the AirPort Utility app, it's clear Apple does not plan to continue offering updates to users who are still holding on to their AirPort devices.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27
Tag: App Store

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Top Rated Comments

EugW Avatar
EugW
19 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
Dammit. My entire house is still on AirPorts. Oh well, I guess I'll just have to use one of my older Macs.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
15 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
I still use them for a specialized purpose. Despite the older tech, in my testing they are still have more reliable and lower latency connections for my non-Internet purposes. So this is a drag.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
All Taken
16 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
They had a very good run. RIP
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gsmornot Avatar
gsmornot
17 minutes ago at 12:44 pm

Dammit. My entire house is still on AirPorts. Oh well, I guess I'll just have to use one of my older Macs.
I just last month removed my four and went with another system. They were still working without issues but I felt it was time for a change.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iAssimilated Avatar
iAssimilated
17 minutes ago at 12:43 pm

Dammit. My entire house is still on AirPorts. Oh well, I guess I'll just have to use one of my older Macs.
Same.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
redman042 Avatar
redman042
3 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
Haven't used AirPorts in a long time, but the AirPort Utility is the ONLY way I know of to scan WiFi signal strengths using an iPhone. Will be a bummer to lose that unless they add a replacement capability.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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