Apple Music Reveals Top 20 Most-Streamed Artists of All Time
Apple today teamed up with Chart Data to share the top 20 most-streamed artists of all time. Chart Data says this is the first time that Apple has shared the all-time streaming list.
Drake is the number one most-streamed artist, with Taylor Swift coming in second. Future was third, followed by YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Bad Bunny. The full list is below.
Apple Music
launched in June 2015, so the top 20 list includes streaming data for the past 11 years.
The streaming service is priced at $10.99 per month for an individual plan in the U.S., with other pricing options available for students, families, and in the Apple One bundle.
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