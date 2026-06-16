 Schlage Launching Sense Pro Door Lock With Hands-Free Unlocking via iPhone or Apple Watch - MacRumors
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Schlage Launching Sense Pro Door Lock With Hands-Free Unlocking via iPhone or Apple Watch

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Schlage today announced that the Sense Pro smart deadbolt it unveiled at CES 2025 will finally be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada beginning June 29, with U.S. pricing set at $399 and Canadian pricing set at $549. The smart deadbolt will be available at Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and select other retailers.

Schlage Sense Pro
Sense Pro utilizes Ultra Wideband technology to allow for hands-free unlocking with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch model. After adding a digital key to the Apple Wallet app, you can simply approach your door with your iPhone in your pocket or your Apple Watch on your wrist and the door will automatically unlock.

Schlage said the hands-free feature works by calculating speed, trajectory, and motion to unlock the door precisely as you reach your door.

The deadbolt has no keyhole, but it does have a keypad for keyless entry with an access code.

Sense Pro has built-in Wi-Fi, allowing it to be managed remotely through the Schlage Home app. You can lock and unlock the deadbolt from anywhere, manage up to 250 unique access codes, set timed auto-lock and daily locking schedules, and customize lock settings. The deadbolt can also be managed in Apple's Home app.

Hands-free unlocking is available with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later (excluding the Apple Watch SE) running watchOS 11.5 or later, and the iPhone 11 and later (excluding the iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 3, iPhone 16e, and iPhone 17e) running iOS 18.5 or later.

Thread support allows the Sense Pro to pair with a Thread-enabled Apple Home hub, including the Apple TV 4K (2nd generation), Apple TV 4K (3rd generation), HomePod (2nd generation), and HomePod mini.

The lock is equipped with disposable batteries that offer up to six months of battery life. A built-in USB-C port can provide temporary power.

Samsung Wallet and Google Wallet support will arrive later this year, according to Schlage.

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Tags: Apple Wallet, Schlage
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Top Rated Comments

C
Cheesehead Dave
17 minutes ago at 10:29 am

If the battery is dead it works like any other deadbolt.
Unless you're outside the door, as it doesn't have a keyhole that you could use if the battery was dead.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
poematik13
28 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Don’t ever use or rely on anything electronic to access your house. Massive security hazard + won’t work reliably or fast enough in an emergency or natural disaster
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments