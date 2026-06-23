 Apple Shares Video on How Pro Surfers Use Apple Watch During Competition - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Shares Video on How Pro Surfers Use Apple Watch During Competition

by

Apple today shared a video showing off the Apple Watch in use at the World Surf League Championship Tour, with surfers describing how they use the watch when competing.


Surfers can be hundreds of meters away from the beach during competitions and can't hear announcements over the sound of the water and the wind. The World Surf League has adopted the Apple Watch to solve the problem, linking the device to the scoring system. Surfers can get up-to-date information right on the watch.

"I know what it was like competing without this piece of technology," said professional surfer Lakey Peterson. "There's nothing more frustrating than being in a competitive heat without this piece of technology."

The Apple Watch makes sure surfers know how much time is left in a heat, who has priority, and what the score is. The watch is updated in real time, with surfer Isabella Nichols calling the information "crucial" to the outcome in a competition. Mateus Herdy said the watch vibrates when priority changes, so competitors don't even have to look at the screen.

"The Apple Watch has become part of our equipment," said Nichols. "It's like a surfboard or rashie."

The World Surf League hasn't lost an Apple Watch despite the intense conditions surfers put the device through. Surfers have worn the watch at dangerous surfing spots like Pipeline in Hawaii and Teahupo'o in Tahiti, and it has come out unscathed.

The video appears to be part of a new "Apple at Play" series. Apple previously had a partnership with the World Surf League, and the 2021 and 2022 championship tours were shown on Apple TV in the "Make or Break" docuseries.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch 11
Tag: Apple Ads
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)

Popular Stories

Beats Pill Island Ad

Apple's New Beats Pill Ad Leans Into Reality TV Show 'Love Island USA'

Wednesday June 3, 2026 11:08 am PDT by
Apple today shared a new Beats Pill ad that pays tribute to the reality TV show Love Island USA, which returned for an eighth season this week. The ad does not mention Love Island USA, but the "Pill People" are said to have "entered the villa," which is a clear reference to the show. "If you're binging a full summer of island drama, you'll need battery life that can keep up," says Apple. ...
Read Full Article9 comments
apple safari privacy ad

Apple's New Ad Pitches Safari as a More Private Alternative to Chrome

Thursday June 4, 2026 4:24 am PDT by
Apple has published a new ad to appeal to customers who prioritize privacy when browsing, suggesting that Safari is the one you should use if you want to "Keep data trackers off your back." In a new Privacy on iPhone segment titled "Safari helps block data trackers," the ad shows users of rival phones in everyday situations having to live with data trackers as they browse. The trackers are...
Read Full Article58 comments
airpods pro 3 video ad

Apple Touts 'World's Best' AirPods Pro 3 Noise Cancellation in New Vini Jr. Ad

Thursday June 11, 2026 10:25 am PDT by
Apple today shared a new ad highlighting AirPods Pro 3 Active Noise Cancellation. The ad stars Vini Jr., a Brazilian professional footballer who plays for Real Madrid and the Brazil national team, and it arrives as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway. In the spot, Vini Jr. dances through the streets to music only he can hear. Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak shared the video on social ...
Read Full Article31 comments