No iPhone 18 This Year, Apple Supplier Comments Seemingly Confirm

Apple's standard iPhone 18 model will launch in early 2027, based on comments from a partner in the company's supply chain that appear to corroborate rumors of a delayed spring release for the base model.



Apple typically works on an annual smartphone launch cycle where it releases the entirety of its latest flagship iPhone series in the fall, usually around mid-September. That appears set to change this year, however.

Multiple reports claim the base iPhone 18 model will be held over until spring 2027, and only the iPhone 18 Pro models will debut this year alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone.

Now, comments from a key Apple supplier appear to offer corroborating evidence that the company is preparing to break from its traditional launch schedule.

Speaking at Largan Precision's annual shareholders' meeting, chairman Lin En-ping said a major U.S. customer had postponed the launch of a new model to the first quarter of 2027, shifting component procurement later into the year and boosting expected factory utilization in the fourth quarter.

Lin did not identify the customer or product, but Largan is Apple's primary supplier of iPhone camera lenses, so the remarks are notable in light of reports that the standard iPhone 18 will not launch alongside Apple's higher-end models this time around.

The comments are particularly noteworthy because Apple suppliers rarely offer public details about clients' future product launches, even indirectly.

According to reports, Apple plans to split future iPhone launches across two release windows. Under the new strategy, premium models would continue to debut in September, while lower-cost models would follow the next spring. If accurate, the standard iPhone 18 will arrive in early 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2, roughly six months after the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple's much-rumored foldable "iPhone Ultra."

The staggered approach is expected to help Apple manage manufacturing resources more efficiently as its lineup grows to six devices instead of five, while helping maintain sales momentum throughout the year. If implemented, it would be the first deliberate separation of Apple's flagship iPhone releases since the company established its annual fall launch pattern with the iPhone 4S in 2011.

The standard iPhone 18 models are not expected to feature design changes, with Apple using the same 6.3-inch display size for the iPhone 18 and the 6.1-inch size for the iPhone 18e. For everything we know so far, be sure to check out our dedicated roundup.