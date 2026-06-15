iOS 26.5.2 Coming Soon Alongside the iOS 26.6 and iOS 27 Betas
Apple is internally testing iOS 26.5.2, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have accurately confirmed many future iOS versions over the years.
iOS 26.5.2 will almost certainly be a minor update that fixes software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. We do not know exactly when the update will be released, but our best guess is that it will arrive this week or next week.
iOS 26.5.1 was released earlier this month with a fix for a charging issue that impacted some iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air units. That update was not released for any other iPhones, so it is reasonable that Apple is apparently planning a follow-up iOS 26.5.2 update that supports the full range of compatible models.
Apple has a lot of software updates in the works, as iOS 26.5.2 will arrive alongside the iOS 26.6 beta and iOS 27 beta. The first iOS 26.6 beta did not introduce any major new features, as Apple is focused on the much bigger iOS 27 update with a more intelligent and personal version of Siri, design tweaks, and performance improvements.
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Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two weeks after Apple released iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5.
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.
With the debut of iOS 27 approaching in...
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.5.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.
iOS 26.5.1 will almost certainly be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released by the end of next week.
The logs show that Apple has ramped up testing of iOS 26.6 as well, with a first ...
Apple today released iOS 26.5.1, a minor update to iOS 26. The software is available three weeks after iOS 26.5 came out, and appears to only be available for the iPhone Air and all models in the iPhone 17 lineup.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes a previ...