iOS 26.5.2 Coming Soon Alongside the iOS 26.6 and iOS 27 Betas

Apple is internally testing iOS 26.5.2, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have accurately confirmed many future iOS versions over the years.



iOS 26.5.2 will almost certainly be a minor update that fixes software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. We do not know exactly when the update will be released, but our best guess is that it will arrive this week or next week.

iOS 26.5.1 was released earlier this month with a fix for a charging issue that impacted some iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air units. That update was not released for any other iPhones, so it is reasonable that Apple is apparently planning a follow-up iOS 26.5.2 update that supports the full range of compatible models.

Apple has a lot of software updates in the works, as iOS 26.5.2 will arrive alongside the iOS 26.6 beta and iOS 27 beta. The first iOS 26.6 beta did not introduce any major new features, as Apple is focused on the much bigger iOS 27 update with a more intelligent and personal version of Siri, design tweaks, and performance improvements.