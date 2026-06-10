 macOS 27 Golden Gate Is the Last to Support Intel Apps via Rosetta 2 - MacRumors
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macOS 27 Golden Gate Is the Last to Support Intel Apps via Rosetta 2

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macOS 27 Golden Gate is the final version of macOS to feature full Rosetta 2 support, meaning the translation layer that keeps Intel-built apps running on Apple silicon Macs is set to disappear entirely with next year's major macOS release.

rosetta 2
Golden Gate is the first macOS release limited to Apple silicon Macs and marks the end of the road for Intel-based hardware, but the implications reach Apple silicon owners too.

Rosetta 2 is the dynamic binary translator Apple introduced alongside the M1 chip in late 2020. It currently allows Intel-compiled apps to continue running on Apple silicon without modification. Apple first confirmed this timeline at its Platforms State of the Union during WWDC 2025:

Rosetta was designed to make the transition to Apple silicon easier, and we plan to make it available for the next two major macOS releases — through macOS 27 — as a general-purpose tool for Intel apps to help developers complete the migration of their apps. Beyond this timeframe, we will keep a subset of Rosetta functionality aimed at supporting older unmaintained gaming titles, that rely on Intel-based frameworks.

With macOS 27 Golden Gate now in beta testing, that commitment has reached its final stage. Apple silicon Mac owners running Intel-only apps have one macOS release left before those apps stop working.

Apple began warning users ahead of the cutoff. With macOS 26.4 and 26.5, a system alert surfaces whenever a user launches an Intel-only app, flagging that support will end in a future macOS release. The notifications are designed to give both end users and developers time to find or build native Apple silicon alternatives before the deadline arrives.

Most widely used apps have been updated with native Apple silicon support in the six years since the transition was announced in 2020. Developers and organizations still dependent on Intel-only software, however, will need to find replacements or push for updated builds before macOS 28 ships, or simply remain on macOS 27.

Golden Gate also automatically uninstalls Rosetta 2 if you had it installed in macOS 26 Tahoe, so those who need to continue using it will have to reinstall the feature.

macOS 27 Golden Gate is currently in beta for developers, with a public beta coming next month and launch expected in September.

Related Roundup: macOS Golden Gate
Tags: Intel, Rosetta

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Top Rated Comments

MKSoft Avatar
MKSoft
29 minutes ago at 05:47 am
Rosetta 2 is more than just a great tool for migrating to Apple Silicon. The M-series Macs are wonderful in that I can used docker containers to build/run ARM and X86_64 Linux containers. This is a big win for developers and makes the MacBookPros so much more valuable as a development tool.

If they drop support for MacOS apps to run, that would be fine, but keep the technology to make the MacOS systems so much more valuable as a developer workstation.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
mcscot
33 minutes ago at 05:43 am
That's a bonus, I swear we were told that it would be discontinued with the next (now Golden Gate) release ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
Earwolf
6 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Native Instruments - this is your wake up call
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MysteriousStain Avatar
MysteriousStain
13 minutes ago at 06:03 am
First they came for the 32-bit….
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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