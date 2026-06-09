 iCloud+ Subscribers to Get Higher Apple Intelligence Usage Limits in iOS 27 - MacRumors
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iCloud+ Subscribers to Get Higher Apple Intelligence Usage Limits in iOS 27

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Certain Apple Intelligence features in iOS 27 will carry daily usage limits, with iCloud+ subscribers receiving higher allowances than free users.

iCloud General Feature Redux
The company reiterated the details in its press release accompanying yesterday's ‌Apple Intelligence‌ announcements. Apple said the limits apply to features that rely on "powerful server models," with image generation cited as the primary example. According to Apple, increased access will be available with most ‌iCloud‌+ subscription plans.

Some Apple Intelligence features, including image generation, have daily usage limits because they rely on powerful server models. Increased access is available with most iCloud+ subscription plans, which also include Apple Intelligence support for compatible Home cameras.

The phrase "most ‌iCloud‌+ plans" suggests the cheapest tier, priced at $0.99 per month, may not qualify for the higher limits. Subscribers on any higher ‌iCloud‌+ tier, or those with an Apple One bundle, appear to be in line for expanded access to advanced AI image generation and potentially other server-reliant features.

‌iCloud‌+ subscribers will also gain additional benefits in the Home app, including upgraded support for HomeKit Secure Video on compatible smart cameras.

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, HomeKit Secure Video, iCloud
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

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Top Rated Comments

D
dominiongamma
7 minutes ago at 06:08 am

Nah, give us 500GB or 1TB tier on iCloud.
iCloud pricing is pretty bad for the storage options
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Trusteft Avatar
Trusteft
3 minutes ago at 06:12 am
It's nice to pay to have more data shared with AI.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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