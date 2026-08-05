Apple's iCloud Private Relay is Leaking Users' Real IP Addresses

Apple's paid Safari protection feature that promises to keep your IP masked doesn't always work, according to security researchers Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry. It turns out iCloud Private Relay can expose your real IP to websites that use or pretend to use passkeys.



‌iCloud‌ Private Relay is a service included with paid ‌iCloud‌+ plans. It is supposed to hide your IP and DNS information when you browse the web using Safari, but it is not a VPN that masks all traffic from a device. Passkeys use the WebAuthn standard, which stores a private key on your device, not the Safari browser. The request the system sends to the website isn't protected by Private Relay and can leak your IP address.



WebKit hands WebAuthn ceremonies to the operating system's credential service, which issues the HTTPS request itself, directly from the device and unaware of any proxy the host app configured. A page can set rpId to a host of its choosing, and the fetch fires even without user interaction: with mediation: "conditional" and no UI ever appears. [...] Because the fetch is issued by the operating system's credential service rather than by Safari, it never enters Private Relay's proxied path. The destination server sees the device's real IP address either way.

An attacker who wants to find someone's protected IP can do so by setting up a website that uses WebAuthn. There is no visible passkey prompt and no other indication that an IP address has been accessed in the background.

The researchers also found two other WebKit features that can leak IP addresses and DNS data. DNS prefetching (added in iOS 26) reveals a user's real DNS servers, while WebTransport (added in iOS 26.4) can reveal an IP address.

Apple told 404 Media that it is investigating the report.

Mysk and Haj Bakry created a website to let you test whether Apple's service is leaking your IP address. Since the issue is baked into how WebKit works, some third-party browsers are affected too. Apple will need to address the issue, and in the meantime, users can opt for a VPN for more protection.