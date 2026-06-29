 Apple Releases Third watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6 and visionOS 26.6 Betas - MacRumors
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Apple Releases Third watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6 and visionOS 26.6 Betas

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Apple today provided developers with the third betas of upcoming watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6 betas for testing purposes. The software comes two weeks after Apple seeded the second betas.

General visionOS watchOS and tvOS Betas Feature Redux
The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.

There's no word on what's in the software as of yet. watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS often get few features in each new beta, with updates primarily focusing on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, watchOS 26, watchOS 27
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy), Vision Pro (Neutral)
Related Forums: Apple TV and Home Theater, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch

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