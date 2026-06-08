Apple's Beta Website Says 'We'll Be Back Soon' Just Ahead of WWDC
Apple's Beta Software Program website has gone down ahead of the company's WWDC 2026 keynote next hour.
The first developer betas of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 should be available today, and the first public betas typically follow in July.
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macOS 27 will have a "slight redesign" compared to macOS Tahoe, according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the design changes will help to improve the readability of macOS Tahoe's Liquid Glass interface:If you've used Tahoe, you're likely familiar with some of the quirks — particularly the transparency effects and shadows that...
Apple today updated its Apple Developer app, introducing a Liquid Glass redesign and giving developers some WWDC-themed stickers that can be used in the Messages app.
The Apple Developer app has a revamped Liquid Glass icon that reintroduces some older design elements while adopting the translucent Liquid Glass aesthetic. The icon has a pencil, paintbrush, and ruler that form the "A" shape,...
Apple today provided a schedule for its 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts on June 8 and ends on June 12. Apple also sent out invites to members of the media who have been invited to attend an in-person keynote viewing at Apple Park.
Both the invites and schedule confirm that the keynote will begin at the standard time, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m Eastern Time....