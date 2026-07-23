 ChatGPT's Apple Health Integration Now Rolling Out to U.S. Users - MacRumors
Skip to Content

ChatGPT's Apple Health Integration Now Rolling Out to U.S. Users

by

The Health in ChatGPT feature that integrates medical records and Apple Health data is rolling out to ChatGPT users in the United States as of today.

chatgpt health
OpenAI announced plans for a health feature that used data from Apple Health and other sources back in January, but it was in beta and was not made widely available.

Health in ChatGPT can draw on health information connected by the user to compare lab test data, summarize changes since a prior appointment, track medications, and explore how sleep, activity, and workouts impact health.

With your permission, ChatGPT can consider relevant information you have connected, such as medications, lab results, recent visits, sleep, and activity, alongside the goals and context you share. This added context can make everyday conversations more useful. For example, ChatGPT can consider a dietary restriction when helping you choose a restaurant, or a recent injury when planning lower-impact weekend activities with your family. You can ask follow-up questions, add context, or correct information that is incomplete or out of date.

OpenAI says the feature is meant to help users understand their health information in context and keep track of what's changed over time. Users can get to the Health section from the ChatGPT sidebar.

Connected medical records and Apple Health information are not used to train OpenAI's models or target ads, nor are conversations that use health data. ChatGPT will ask for permission before using connected medical records and Apple Health information to personalize a response.

For users who would prefer not to connect health records, the Health section in ChatGPT works without them and can answer health-related questions.

Health is rolling out to logged-in ChatGPT users who are 18 years and older in the U.S. on web and iOS. The feature is available to Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans.

Tags: Apple Health, ChatGPT, OpenAI

Popular Stories

openai logo blue

OpenAI Introduces GPT-Live to Make ChatGPT Voice Feel Like a Real Conversation

Wednesday July 8, 2026 12:03 pm PDT by
OpenAI today introduced GPT-Live, which it describes as a new generation of voice models meant to make talking to AI feel more like having a conversation with a real person. GPT-Live is meant to replace the existing ChatGPT voice experience. GPT-Live is able to listen and speak at the same time, and it can show it is paying attention with acknowledgment phrases like "mhmm." The model was...
Read Full Article54 comments
openai chatgpt work

OpenAI Debuts ChatGPT Work Agent and New GPT-5.6 Models

Thursday July 9, 2026 11:01 am PDT by
OpenAI today announced ChatGPT Work, a ChatGPT agent with built-in Codex that can complete tasks across web, mobile, and desktop using information from your apps. ChatGPT Work can execute multi-step tasks, using scheduling to work independently. Like Claude Cowork, ChatGPT can use your computer to do tasks in the background across apps. Tasks can be started and managed on any device,...
Read Full Article52 comments
chatgpt atlas browser

OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas Browser Is Shutting Down

Friday July 10, 2026 4:54 am PDT by
OpenAI says it is shuttering its ChatGPT Atlas browser. When it was released last October, the company said the agentic browser was designed around the question "What if you could chat with your web browser?" The query was at least novel, but the answer was apparently not all that compelling. As part of a slew of ChatGPT Work-related announcements on Thursday, OpenAI confirmed plans to...
Read Full Article70 comments