Apple Watch Series 11 Drops to $299 at Amazon, $100 Off Select Models
Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of GPS aluminum models on sale at record low prices.
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You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $299.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find four of the 42mm GPS models and three of the 46mm GPS models on sale at these all-time low prices.
Best Buy is matching these deals during its Apple Shopping Event, which is set to last through this Sunday. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
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