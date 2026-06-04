 AirPods Max 2 Hit New Low Price of $499 - MacRumors
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AirPods Max 2 Hit New Low Price of $499

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Best Buy has a new sale going on today with multiple Apple devices hitting record lows, and that includes the AirPods Max 2. You can get the brand new over-ear headphones for $499.00 in all five colors, down from $549.00.

airpods max 2 pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This beats Amazon's current low price by $10 and is a new record low price on the headphones. Best Buy offers both in-store pick-up and delivery options for the AirPods Max 2, so you should be able to get them before the end of the week in many locations.

$50 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $499.00

You'll also find solid deals on Beats products, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, iPad Air, iPad, AirPods Pro 3, and more during this event. We've collected some of the best deals in the list below, but be sure to browse the full sale on Best Buy's website before it ends on Sunday.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

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Top Rated Comments

iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
16 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Take another $250 off, and I will buy them for my nephew who doesn't know any better! In all seriousness, I believe when you consider the size, weight, and the laughable case, these should be priced around $349.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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