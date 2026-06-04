AirPods Max 2 Hit New Low Price of $499

Best Buy has a new sale going on today with multiple Apple devices hitting record lows, and that includes the AirPods Max 2. You can get the brand new over-ear headphones for $499.00 in all five colors, down from $549.00.

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This beats Amazon's current low price by $10 and is a new record low price on the headphones. Best Buy offers both in-store pick-up and delivery options for the AirPods Max 2, so you should be able to get them before the end of the week in many locations.

You'll also find solid deals on Beats products, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, iPad Air, iPad, AirPods Pro 3, and more during this event. We've collected some of the best deals in the list below, but be sure to browse the full sale on Best Buy's website before it ends on Sunday.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.