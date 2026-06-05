$499 AirPods Max 2? The Best Apple Deals of the Week Are Here

This week's best Apple deals included a new all-time low price on the AirPods Max 2, which have now hit $499.00 thanks to a $50 discount at Amazon and Best Buy. You'll also find great deals on AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and LG accessories below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods Max 2

What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Max 2

Take $50 off AirPods Max 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's AirPods Max 2 hit a new record low price of $499.00 this week on Amazon and Best Buy, down from $549.00. On Amazon, you'll find four colors of the headphones on sale at this price.



AirPods Pro 3

What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Pro 3

Take $50 off AirPods Pro 3 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

AirPods deals were in abundance this week, with the AirPods Pro 3 also on sale at an all-time low price on Amazon. You can still get this model for $199.00, down from $249.00.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take $40 off first gen AirTag 4-Pack

Take $40 off first gen AirTag 4-Pack Where can I get it? Woot

Woot has Apple's first generation AirTag 4-Pack for $59.99 this week, down from $99.99. The AirTag 4-Pack is in new condition and comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.



Apple Watch Series 11

What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of GPS aluminum models on sale at record low prices.



LG

What's the deal? Save sitewide at LG

Save sitewide at LG Where can I get it? LG

LG Where can I find the original deal? Right here

LG is hosting a big savings event on its website this week, with deals on monitors, TVs, home appliances, and more. Highlights of the event include up to $500 off select LG monitors and up to $1,500 off LG's best TV sets.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.