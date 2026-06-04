Apple Highlights App Store Study: $1.4 Trillion in Sales Last Year, More Than 90% Commission-Free
Apple today highlighted a new study by economists at Analysis Group that outlines four key App Store stats for 2025.
Ahead of WWDC 2026 next week, Apple's core message with this press release is that the App Store is reaching new heights and that "developers continue to thrive globally."
- App Store ecosystem facilitated a record $1.4 trillion in total billings and sales
- Apple received no commission on more than 90% of transactions
- Apps featuring consumer-facing AI saw 4× more growth in billings
- App Store ecosystem has nearly tripled in size since 2019
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