T-Mobile Automatically Moving Legacy Plan Customers to New Plans

Some T-Mobile customers with legacy phone plans are being upgraded to newer T-Mobile plans automatically, reports CNET. The company has been sending out notifications to customers with older plans, letting them know that they're going to be transferred to a current plan.



Customers being pushed to a new plan could get an automatic bill increase. The carrier plans to move customers to comparable modern plans. T-Mobile options include Essentials, Essentials Saver, Experience More, and Experience Beyond. Prices for a single line start at $50 per month.

T-Mobile marketing lead Allan Samson said the majority of customers being automatically upgraded will pay below what the plan sells for, and won't have the same pricing that a plan would cost a new customer. The average increase will be around $4 per line per month, with some pricing going up $6.

Employees were told T-Mobile is transitioning customers to modern plans to get rid of over 1,100 legacy billing codes, and were warned to expect increased customer contact volume in the coming weeks.

T-Mobile declined to tell CNET which plans are being retired, but some date back 15 years. The company has run through a lot of plans over the last decade and a half, plus Sprint users on legacy plans were folded into T-Mobile after the 2020 merger.

Thousands of customers are affected, and will be receiving alerts from T-Mobile. Plans will change during the next billing cycle. Customers unhappy with T-Mobile's decision can pick a different T-Mobile plan or switch carriers.