 Apple TV Shares Trailer for New Heist Series Starring Anya Taylor-Joy - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple TV Shares Trailer for New Heist Series Starring Anya Taylor-Joy

by

Apple TV today released a trailer for "Lucky," an upcoming crime series starring and executive produced by award-winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

Apple TV Lucky
The show revolves around a heist gone wrong.

"When a multimillion-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run," said Apple. "Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life — and a way out."


The limited series is based on Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel of the same name.

The first two episodes will be released on Wednesday, July 15, and one new episode will follow every Wednesday through August 19.

Apple's streaming service is available on the web and in the Apple TV app across many platforms. U.S. pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Tags: Apple TV Service Guide, Apple TV Shows
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Popular Stories

General visionOS watchOS and tvOS Betas Feature Redux

Apple Seeds watchOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5 and visionOS 26.5 Release Candidates

Monday May 4, 2026 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today provided developers with the release candidate versions of upcoming watchOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5, and visionOS 26.5 betas for testing purposes. The software comes a week after Apple released the fourth betas for each platform. The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required....
Read Full Article10 comments
tvOS 26 Feature

Apple Releases tvOS 26.5

Monday May 11, 2026 10:02 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 26.5, the fifth update to the tvOS operating system that came out last fall. tvOS 26.5 is available for the Apple TV 4K, and it comes over a month after Apple released tvOS 26.4. tvOS 26.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who...
Read Full Article28 comments
General visionOS watchOS and tvOS Betas Feature Redux

Apple Releases First watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6 and visionOS 26.6 Betas

Tuesday May 26, 2026 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today provided developers with the first betas of upcoming watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6 betas for testing purposes. The software two weeks after Apple launched the 26.5 versions of each platform. The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required. There's no word on...
Read Full Article4 comments

Top Rated Comments

Spock Avatar
Spock
23 minutes ago at 07:23 am
They are really going after the movie market, I think I like it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lepetitnicolas Avatar
lepetitnicolas
20 minutes ago at 07:26 am

They are really going after the movie market, I think I like it.
Mr Spock has spoken.
A wise man indeed.
He sees the future.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments