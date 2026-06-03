Apple TV Shares Trailer for New Heist Series Starring Anya Taylor-Joy

Apple TV today released a trailer for "Lucky," an upcoming crime series starring and executive produced by award-winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy.



The show revolves around a heist gone wrong.

"When a multimillion-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run," said Apple. "Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life — and a way out."

The limited series is based on Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel of the same name.

The first two episodes will be released on Wednesday, July 15, and one new episode will follow every Wednesday through August 19.

Apple's streaming service is available on the web and in the Apple TV app across many platforms. U.S. pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.