Apple TV Earns Record 87 Emmy Nominations for 2026, Led by 'Pluribus' and 'Widow's Bay'
Apple earned its highest number of Emmy nominations to date in 2026, with popular shows like Pluribus, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Widow's Bay, Shrinking, and Slow Horses earning the most nominations. New series Widow's Bay received 19 nominations, while Pluribus was second with 18 nominations.
The five most highly nominated shows are up for best series in their respective categories, and have also earned several lead actress and actor nominations.
Pluribus
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Rhea Seehorn, Carol Sturka
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Manousos
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Karolina Wydra, Zosia
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series - Miriam Shor, Helen
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series - Jeff Hiller, Larry
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Elle Fanning
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Nick Offerman, Jinx Millet
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Michelle Pfeiffer, Shyanne Millet
Slow Horses
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Jack Lowden, River Cartwright
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series - Jonathan Pryce, David Cartwright
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Shrinking
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Jason Segel, Jimmy
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Jessica Williams, Gaby
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Harrison Ford, Paul
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Michael Urie, Brian
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series - Brett Goldstein, Louis
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series - Michael J. Fox, Gerry
Widow's Bay
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Matthew Rhys, Mayor Tom Loftis
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Dale Dickey, Rosemary
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Stephen Root, Wyck
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Kate O'Flynn, Patricia
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series - Betty Gilpin, Sarah Westcott Warren
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series - Hamish Linklater, Richard Warren
- Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Morning Show
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Billy Crudup, Cory Ellison
Your Friends & Neighbors
- Outstanding Drama Series
Apple also received nominations in categories for music, sound, picture editing, and more. Other titles up for those awards include Murderbot, Mr. Scorsese, Palm Royale, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.
The full list of nominations can be found on the Television Academy website. Winners will be announced live on Monday, September 14 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on NBC.