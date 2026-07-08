Apple TV Earns Record 87 Emmy Nominations for 2026, Led by 'Pluribus' and 'Widow's Bay'

Apple earned its highest number of Emmy nominations to date in 2026, with popular shows like Pluribus, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Widow's Bay, Shrinking, and Slow Horses earning the most nominations. New series Widow's Bay received 19 nominations, while Pluribus was second with 18 nominations.



The five most highly nominated shows are up for best series in their respective categories, and have also earned several lead actress and actor nominations.

Pluribus

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Rhea Seehorn, Carol Sturka

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Manousos

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Karolina Wydra, Zosia

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series - Miriam Shor, Helen

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series - Jeff Hiller, Larry

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Elle Fanning

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Nick Offerman, Jinx Millet

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Michelle Pfeiffer, Shyanne Millet

Slow Horses

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Jack Lowden, River Cartwright

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series - Jonathan Pryce, David Cartwright

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Shrinking

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Jason Segel, Jimmy

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Jessica Williams, Gaby

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Harrison Ford, Paul

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Michael Urie, Brian

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series - Brett Goldstein, Louis

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series - Michael J. Fox, Gerry

Widow's Bay

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Matthew Rhys, Mayor Tom Loftis

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Dale Dickey, Rosemary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Stephen Root, Wyck

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Kate O'Flynn, Patricia

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series - Betty Gilpin, Sarah Westcott Warren

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series - Hamish Linklater, Richard Warren

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Billy Crudup, Cory Ellison

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Drama Series

Apple also received nominations in categories for music, sound, picture editing, and more. Other titles up for those awards include Murderbot, Mr. Scorsese, Palm Royale, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The full list of nominations can be found on the Television Academy website. Winners will be announced live on Monday, September 14 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on NBC.