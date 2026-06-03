 Apple Announces Europe's First Developer Center - MacRumors
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Apple Announces Europe's First Developer Center

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Apple today announced it will open Europe's first Apple Developer Center in Berlin later this year.

Apple Developer Center Berlin auditorium scaled
The facility joins existing Developer Centers in Bengaluru, Cupertino, Shanghai, and Singapore. Apple said the Berlin center, located in Mitte district, will offer developers throughout Europe in-person sessions, workshops, and one-on-one appointments in multiple languages, with consultation areas and dedicated labs staffed by Apple experts. Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, Susan Prescott, said:

Europe is home to an extraordinary community of developers who are building apps that create connections, encourage creativity, and drive innovation. We have always believed that when developers have the right tools and resources to do their best work, incredible things follow. That belief is what this center is built on, and we look forward to seeing what the community continues to build.

The center will host a regular cadence of events covering iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS development, aimed at teams of all sizes and at every stage of app development. Apple said the programming is intended to help developers improve the design, quality, and performance of their apps.

Apple noted that storefronts across Europe saw more than 150 million average weekly users in 2025, and that eligible developers can access the App Store Small Business Program, which offers a reduced 15% commission rate for small and individual developers.

The announcement builds on Apple's existing developer investments in Europe, which include the Swift Student Challenge, 19 Apple Developer Academies worldwide, and Apple Foundation Programs in Italy and France. The company pointed out that developers also have access to more than 250,000 APIs across frameworks including HealthKit, Metal, Core ML, MapKit, and SwiftUI.

Tags: Developer, Europe, Germany

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