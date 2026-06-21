 AirPods Pro 3 Return to Record Low $169 Price Ahead of Prime Day - MacRumors
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AirPods Pro 3 Return to Record Low $169 Price Ahead of Prime Day

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Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $169.00 in an early Prime Day sale, down from $249.00. This is an all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, beating the previous low by $10.

airpods pro 3 tipsNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $169.00

Shoppers should note that this price has been heavily fluctuating on Amazon today, so if you don't see it when you click, there is a chance that it will return soon.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

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