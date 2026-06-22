AirPods Max 2 Hit $399 Record Low Price for Prime Day

Apple's AirPods Max 2 have hit $399.00 on Amazon, down from $549.00. This sale is only available in the Starlight color option and it's a massive discount on the brand new headphones, coming in $100 under the previous all-time low price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Free delivery has the AirPods Max 2 arriving around June 27, but Prime members should see same-day delivery options in many locations. This is one of the best early Prime Day deals we've tracked so far, and if more colors are added we'll update this article.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.