 AirPods Max 2 Hit $399 Record Low Price for Prime Day - MacRumors
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AirPods Max 2 Hit $399 Record Low Price for Prime Day

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Apple's AirPods Max 2 have hit $399.00 on Amazon, down from $549.00. This sale is only available in the Starlight color option and it's a massive discount on the brand new headphones, coming in $100 under the previous all-time low price.

airpods max 2 purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Free delivery has the AirPods Max 2 arriving around June 27, but Prime members should see same-day delivery options in many locations. This is one of the best early Prime Day deals we've tracked so far, and if more colors are added we'll update this article.

$150 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $399.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Top Rated Comments

Zimmy68 Avatar
Zimmy68
18 minutes ago at 05:57 am
FYI, Wal-Mart has the Midnite for this price. Just purchased.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
triumvirate
33 minutes ago at 05:43 am
I really want these … but $400 for a collapsing canopy & water condensation problems Apple seems unwilling to properly fix doesn’t sound like a deal to me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StoneJack Avatar
StoneJack
38 minutes ago at 05:38 am
it is a bit closer to their real price..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments