Amazon Offers Early Prime Day Discounts on Anker, Samsung, Sonos, and More Accessories
Amazon is set to host its annual Prime Day event later in June, but you can already find massive discounts across popular accessories right now. This includes year's best prices on Anker chargers, Samsung monitors, Sonos audio products, and more.
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An ongoing highlight of these deals is Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, available for $109.99 on Amazon this week, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a solid second-best price on the device.
The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe iPhone charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's MagSafe charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 MagSafe chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.
We're also tracking big discounts from brands like UGREEN, Sony, Samsung, Sonos, and more in the lists below. Accessories on sale include USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, portable batteries, headphones, soundbars, and monitors.
Docks
- iVANKY 23-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 FusionDock Max 2 - $399.99, down from $499.99
Wall Chargers
- Anker Nano USB-C Wall Charger - $27.99, down from $39.99
- UGREEN 100W GaN 4-Port Charger - $42.99, down from $54.99
- Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger - $64.99, down from $99.99
- Anker 3-Port Prime Charger - $115.99, down from $149.99
Wireless Chargers
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible UFO Charger - $67.49, down from $89.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Foldable Charging Station - $89.99, down from $109.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube - $86.99, down from $129.99
- Anker 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station - $109.99, down from $149.99
- Anker Prime MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Charging Station - $149.99, down from $229.99
Portable Chargers
- Anker MagGo Power Bank With Stand - $67.99, down from $89.99
- Anker MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $69.99, down from $79.99
- Anker Prime Power Bank 20,100 mAh - $125.99, down from $179.99
- Anker SOLIX C300 Power Station with Lantern - $179.99, down from $249.00
- Anker Prime Power Bank 26,250 mAh - $199.99, down from $229.99
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $499.99, down from $799.00
- Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station - $499.00, down from $799.00
- Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $749.00, down from $1,499.00
Audio
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 - $369.00, down from $499.00
- Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones - $398.00, down from $459.00
Monitors
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G5 Monitor - $179.99, down from $249.99
- LG 27-inch UltraGear Monitor - $329.95, down from $499.99
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 - $349.95, down from $499.99
- Samsung 32-inch M9 Smart Monitor - $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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