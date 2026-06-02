Amazon Offers Early Prime Day Discounts on Anker, Samsung, Sonos, and More Accessories

Amazon is set to host its annual Prime Day event later in June, but you can already find massive discounts across popular accessories right now. This includes year's best prices on Anker chargers, Samsung monitors, Sonos audio products, and more.

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An ongoing highlight of these deals is Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, available for $109.99 on Amazon this week, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a solid second-best price on the device.

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

We're also tracking big discounts from brands like UGREEN, Sony, Samsung, Sonos, and more in the lists below. Accessories on sale include USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, portable batteries, headphones, soundbars, and monitors.



Docks

iVANKY 23-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 FusionDock Max 2 - $399.99, down from $499.99

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Audio

Monitors

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.