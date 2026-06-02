 Amazon Offers Early Prime Day Discounts on Anker, Samsung, Sonos, and More Accessories - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Amazon Offers Early Prime Day Discounts on Anker, Samsung, Sonos, and More Accessories

by

Amazon is set to host its annual Prime Day event later in June, but you can already find massive discounts across popular accessories right now. This includes year's best prices on Anker chargers, Samsung monitors, Sonos audio products, and more.

Early Prime Day Deals FeatureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

An ongoing highlight of these deals is Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, available for $109.99 on Amazon this week, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a solid second-best price on the device.

$39 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $109.99

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

We're also tracking big discounts from brands like UGREEN, Sony, Samsung, Sonos, and more in the lists below. Accessories on sale include USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, portable batteries, headphones, soundbars, and monitors.

Docks

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Audio

Monitors

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

m4 ipad air pink

M4 iPad Air Hits New Low Prices on Amazon, Available From $519.99

Monday May 4, 2026 6:52 am PDT by
Amazon today has expanded its sale on the M4 iPad Air with new all-time low prices on a handful of models. This includes both 11-inch and 13-inch models of the brand new 2026 M4 iPad Air. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Specifically, the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch...
Read Full Article20 comments
Mothers Day Deals

Mother's Day Deals Include Low Prices on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone Chargers, and More

Tuesday May 5, 2026 7:13 am PDT by
This year, Mother's Day lands on Sunday, May 10, and we're tracking quite a few offers from some of the best Apple-related accessory companies, as well as steep discounts on Apple products at Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Apple Deals ...
Read Full Article1 comments
apple iphone air battery pack

iPhone Air MagSafe Battery Hits $59.99 Low Price

Tuesday May 5, 2026 10:37 am PDT by
Following a few steep discounts on the iPhone Air last month, we're now tracking a new all-time low price on the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery on Amazon. You can get the accessory for $59.99, down from $99.00, beating the previous low price by about $20. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article50 comments