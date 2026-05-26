Apple's M5 MacBook Air Hits New Low Price of $899.99
Amazon today has introduced a new record low price on the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, available for $899.99, down from $1,099.00. This deal is available in all colors and as of writing only Amazon has the discount.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This new price is about $50 cheaper when compared to past sales. Amazon also has $149 off the 1TB models of the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, which match all-time low prices on these devices. Delivery dates vary depending on the color selected, but most will arrive before the end of the month.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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