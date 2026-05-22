AirPods Pro 3 Return to $199 Low Price on Amazon
Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.00, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, and it's been nearly a month since we last tracked this discount.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!
Popular Stories
Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of aluminum models of the Series 11 on sale at record low prices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
...
Amazon today has the AirPods 4 available for $99.00, down from $129.00. This remains one of the best deals on the AirPods 4 so far in 2026, and it's accompanied by a solid deal on the AirPods Max 2.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple's new...
This week's best deals include lowest-ever prices on Apple Watch Series 11, M5 MacBook Air, and AirTag 1. We're also tracking some last-minute Earth Day deals on Anker accessories below.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
M5 MacBook Air
What's...