 Sony's 10th Anniversary 'Collexion' Over-Ear Headphones Leaked - MacRumors
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Sony's 10th Anniversary 'Collexion' Over-Ear Headphones Leaked

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Sony's latest noise-canceling headphones have been leaked. Images of the 10th anniversary models, called 1000X "The Collexion" Edition, were shared online today by OnLeaks. They're expected to launch tomorrow, coming just a year after the company's WH-1000XM6 series.

Sony ColleXion headphones
From what we can tell based on the leaked materials, the changes are largely design-based. The new cans have a thicker leatherette padding than their predecessors, as well as larger ear cups, while the buttons are more separated and the microphone grilles get more breathing room. But it's the headband stems that stand out. Depending on the color choice, they're glossy black or chrome-on-white. The touch control surface has also been moved to the side and rear of each cup.

The biggest difference though is said to be a more robust design. Durability was reportedly a recurring complaint with the XM6's, so Sony has reinforced the stems by making them a single piece of polished metal rather than a fork. A purse-style carry case comes along for the ride, as does a headphone cable, but a USB-C charging cable may not be included (the leaked materials are contradictory on this point).

Battery life on a single charge sounds roughly comparable to the XM6's, with up to 24 hours of playback with acoustic noise-canceling enabled and 32 hours with ANC off. There's also a five-minute quick-charge feature that gets you 1.5 hours of battery life.

Sony says it has partnered with three world-class mastering studios for the driver tuning, including Battery Studios, Sterling Sound and Coast Mastering.

The new headphones will be available on Tuesday for $649 in the United States – $200 more than the cost of the XM6 headphones at launch, suggesting they are being marketed as a luxury product. It's only a short step up from the category occupied by Apple's $549 AirPods Max, which received a refresh earlier this year with a H2 chip.

(Via HotEUDeals.)

Tag: Sony

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Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
16 minutes ago at 07:00 am
I really hate touch controls for volume.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
aUsern@me
6 minutes ago at 07:09 am

I really hate touch controls for volume.
That's because you are right - touch controls suck.

I own a pair of first gen APM that I think about replacing every now and then. The weight is a little much and the mesh is completely loose. I look at other higher end (Bose/Sony) headphones and they nearly always have touch controls. Makes them a complete nonstarter. Don't know why people haven't copied Apple and just made a dial, or at least just stick with buttons.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarlJ Avatar
CarlJ
8 minutes ago at 07:08 am

I really hate touch controls for volume.
Agreed, though I'm glad its present on the AirPods Pro, because how else would you shoehorn it in?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lindijones Avatar
lindijones
9 minutes ago at 07:07 am

I really hate touch controls for volume.
Oh yes. 👍👍👍
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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