Sony Announces WH-1000XM6 Noise-Canceling Headphones With Foldable Design

Sony has announced its new WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-canceling headphones. The good news is that the company has brought back the foldable design that was absent from its predecessor, the WH-1000XM5. The bad news is that it's stuck with the same naming convention, which sounds less like headphones and more like a dot-matrix printer from the 70s.



The WH-1000XM6 headphones now happily fold up into a redesigned carrying case with a magnetic closure instead of a zipper, making it more compact and travel-friendly than the XM5's. Otherwise, the overall aesthetics remain largely unchanged, but Sony claims the new model delivers significantly improved noise cancellation, a better Ambient Sound (transparency) mode, and enhanced audio quality.

Powering the enhanced noise cancellation is Sony's new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which works in conjunction with an expanded array of 12 microphones – 1.5 times more than the previous model. The company says this processor is seven times faster than its predecessor, allowing for more precise real-time noise adaptation.

Sony has also introduced several new software features, including Scene-based Listening, which automatically adjusts settings based on your activity and environment. The headphones also support LE Audio with Auracast for broadcast listening capabilities.

Battery life remains unchanged from the WH-1000XM5 at 30 hours, although Sony notes that a quick three-minute charge provides up to three hours of listening time. You can also charge this model and listen to your music at the same time.

Sony says it has collaborated with recording engineers from prestigious studios including Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering to fine-tune the improved sound profile.

It sounds promising. The only real downer seems to be the fact that Sony has priced these cans at $449.99 – $50 more than the previous model. Whether the improvements justify the price jump is the main question. These are unashamedly plastic headphones, after all. MacRumors should have a hands-on review of Sony's latest flagship headphones soon.

The WH-1000XM5's come in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue, and are available to buy from the Sony website and all the major electronics retailers.