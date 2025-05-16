Sony Announces WH-1000XM6 Noise-Canceling Headphones With Foldable Design

by

Sony has announced its new WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-canceling headphones. The good news is that the company has brought back the foldable design that was absent from its predecessor, the WH-1000XM5. The bad news is that it's stuck with the same naming convention, which sounds less like headphones and more like a dot-matrix printer from the 70s.

sony wh 1000xm6 headphones
The WH-1000XM6 headphones now happily fold up into a redesigned carrying case with a magnetic closure instead of a zipper, making it more compact and travel-friendly than the XM5's. Otherwise, the overall aesthetics remain largely unchanged, but Sony claims the new model delivers significantly improved noise cancellation, a better Ambient Sound (transparency) mode, and enhanced audio quality.

Powering the enhanced noise cancellation is Sony's new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which works in conjunction with an expanded array of 12 microphones – 1.5 times more than the previous model. The company says this processor is seven times faster than its predecessor, allowing for more precise real-time noise adaptation.

Sony has also introduced several new software features, including Scene-based Listening, which automatically adjusts settings based on your activity and environment. The headphones also support LE Audio with Auracast for broadcast listening capabilities.

Battery life remains unchanged from the WH-1000XM5 at 30 hours, although Sony notes that a quick three-minute charge provides up to three hours of listening time. You can also charge this model and listen to your music at the same time.

Sony says it has collaborated with recording engineers from prestigious studios including Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering to fine-tune the improved sound profile.

It sounds promising. The only real downer seems to be the fact that Sony has priced these cans at $449.99 – $50 more than the previous model. Whether the improvements justify the price jump is the main question. These are unashamedly plastic headphones, after all. MacRumors should have a hands-on review of Sony's latest flagship headphones soon.

The WH-1000XM5's come in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue, and are available to buy from the Sony website and all the major electronics retailers.

Tag: Sony

Popular Stories

Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's 'CarPlay Ultra' Experience Now Available

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that its next-generation CarPlay experience, now dubbed "CarPlay Ultra" begins rolling out today, starting with Aston Martin vehicles. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. CarPlay Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available for existing models that feature the brand's next-generation ...
Read Full Article96 comments
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Read Full Article
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.5 With New Wallpaper, Screen Time Changes, Carrier Satellite Support for iPhone 13 and More

Monday May 12, 2025 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a...
Read Full Article55 comments
iPhone 12 Made in India

Trump Tells Tim Cook to Stop Building iPhones in India

Thursday May 15, 2025 2:21 am PDT by
President Donald Trump has asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to halt the company's manufacturing expansion in India, in a potential disruption of Apple's plan to shift iPhone production away from China. "I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday," Trump said during his state visit to Qatar, according to Bloomberg. "He is building all over India." "They [India] have offered us a deal where...
Read Full Article207 comments
CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls

Apple Says These Vehicle Brands Plan to Offer All-New CarPlay Ultra

Thursday May 15, 2025 8:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust...
Read Full Article104 comments
apple music

Apple Music Gets New Transfer Tool to Make Switching From Spotify Easier

Wednesday May 14, 2025 5:17 pm PDT by
Apple this week introduced a new feature designed to allow prospective Apple Music users to import their saved music and playlists from third-party music services to Apple Music. The feature is either in an expanded testing phase or it has started rolling out, and it is available in Australia and New Zealand according to an Apple Support document. Signs of the transfer option first surfaced...
Read Full Article73 comments
maxresdefault

Here's the First Real-World Look at Apple's CarPlay Ultra

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:52 am PDT by
The first videos of Apple's CarPlay Ultra experience are now available, providing a never-before-seen look at the long-anticipated iPhone-linked infotainment software. British automaker Aston Martin today shared the first video of Apple's CarPlay Ultra experience in-action, followed by a detailed walk-through of the CarPlay Ultra system on Top Gear's YouTube channel, which provides the...
Read Full Article77 comments

Top Rated Comments

xiJulian_ Avatar
xiJulian_
57 minutes ago at 02:33 am
Meanwhile the AirPods Max team is busy designing new colors
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bluecoast Avatar
bluecoast
44 minutes ago at 02:47 am

Meanwhile the AirPods Max team is busy designing new colors
And usb c ! These guys are busy.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
34 minutes ago at 02:56 am
Glad they brought back the foldable design! ?

Currently on the WH-1000XM4 — and they're still going strong.

But these look so tempting.

Edit:

Oh and Apple, contrast and compare… This is a case.



Not this…

Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deckard666 Avatar
deckard666
38 minutes ago at 02:52 am
I will stick with my Bathys thanks but good on Sony for trying (yeah I know mine are several hundred more expensive but they wiped the floor with the XM5s.)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thelion7 Avatar
thelion7
48 minutes ago at 02:42 am

('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/05/16/sony-wh-1000xm6-headphones/')

Sony has announced ('https://www.sony.eu/presscentre/sony-introduces-the-next-evolution-of-noise-cancelling-with-the-wh-1000xm6') its new WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-canceling headphones. The good news is that the company has brought back the foldable design that was absent from its predecessor, the WH-1000XM5. The bad news is that it's stuck with the same naming convention, which sounds less like headphones and more like a dot-matrix printer from the 70s.



The WH-1000XM6 headphones now happily fold up into a redesigned carrying case with a magnetic closure instead of a zipper, making it more compact and travel-friendly than the XM5's. Otherwise, the overall aesthetics remain largely unchanged, but Sony claims the new model delivers significantly improved noise cancellation, a better Ambient Sound (transparency) mode, and enhanced audio quality.

Powering the enhanced noise cancellation is Sony's new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which works in conjunction with an expanded array of 12 microphones – 1.5 times more than the previous model. The company says this processor is seven times faster than its predecessor, allowing for more precise real-time noise adaptation.

Sony has also introduced several new software features, including Scene-based Listening, which automatically adjusts settings based on your activity and environment. The headphones also support LE Audio with Auracast for broadcast listening capabilities.

Battery life remains unchanged from the WH-1000XM5 at 30 hours, although Sony notes that a quick three-minute charge provides up to three hours of listening time. You can also charge this model and listen to your music at the same time.

Sony says it has collaborated with recording engineers from prestigious studios including Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering to fine-tune the improved sound profile.

It sounds promising. The only real downer seems to be the fact that Sony has priced these cans at $449.99 – $50 more than the previous model. Whether the improvements justify the price jump is the main question. These are unashamedly plastic headphones, after all. MacRumors should have a hands-on review of Sony's latest flagship headphones soon.

The WH-1000XM5's come in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue, and are available to buy from the Sony website ('https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/headband/p/wh1000xm6-b') and all the major electronics retailers.

Article Link: Sony Announces WH-1000XM6 Noise-Canceling Headphones With Foldable Design ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/05/16/sony-wh-1000xm6-headphones/')
Looks good but I think I’m gonna wait for the WH-2000XM71384729fhskriwnfiaor
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
appleuser21 Avatar
appleuser21
44 minutes ago at 02:47 am
As an owner of the WH-1000XM5, I can't wait for them to broke down so I can justify buying the AirPods Max.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments