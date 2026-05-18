Apple Design Award Finalists Announced Ahead of WWDC 2026
In preparation for the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference that is set to begin on June 8, Apple today announced its finalists for the 2026 Apple Design Awards. Apple picks top apps and games annually, and announces winners at WWDC.
The Apple Design Awards recognize apps with innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.
Delight and Fun - Apps
- Blippo+
- Metaballs
- Grug
Delight and Fun - Games
- PowerWash Simulator
- Is This Seat Taken?
- Ball x Pit
Inclusivity - Apps
- Guitar Wiz
- Hearing Buddy
- Structured
Inclusivity - Games
- Sago Mini Jinja's Garden
- Pine Hearts
- Civilization VII
Innovation - Apps
- Detail: AI Video Editor
- NBA: Live Games & Scores
- D-Day: The Camera Soldier
Innovation - Games
- TR–49
- Blue Prince
- Pickle Pro
Interaction - Apps
- The Outsiders: Athlete Tracker
- Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker
- Tide Guide: Charts & Tables
Interaction - Games
- TR–49
- Sago Mini Jinja's Garden
- Grand Mountain Adventure 2
Social Impact - Apps
- Primary: News in Depth
- Katha Room
- Harvee
Social Impact - Games
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Spilled!
Visuals and Graphics - Apps
- Tide Guide: Charts & Tables
- Caradise
- (Not Boring) Camera
Visuals and Graphics - Games
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
- Arknights: Endfield
- SILT
One app and one game will be chosen in each category, with Apple to announce winners during the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference. Winners will receive a physical award and hardware to help them continue to create apps and games.
Links to all of the apps that are nominated can be found on Apple's website.