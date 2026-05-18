Apple Design Award Finalists Announced Ahead of WWDC 2026

In preparation for the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference that is set to begin on June 8, Apple today announced its finalists for the 2026 Apple Design Awards. Apple picks top apps and games annually, and announces winners at WWDC.



The Apple Design Awards recognize apps with innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.

Delight and Fun - Apps

Blippo+

Metaballs

Grug

Delight and Fun - Games

PowerWash Simulator

Is This Seat Taken?

Ball x Pit

Inclusivity - Apps

Guitar Wiz

Hearing Buddy

Structured

Inclusivity - Games

Sago Mini Jinja's Garden

Pine Hearts

Civilization VII

Innovation - Apps

Detail: AI Video Editor

NBA: Live Games & Scores

D-Day: The Camera Soldier

Innovation - Games

TR–49

Blue Prince

Pickle Pro

Interaction - Apps

The Outsiders: Athlete Tracker

Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker

Tide Guide: Charts & Tables

Interaction - Games

TR–49

Sago Mini Jinja's Garden

Grand Mountain Adventure 2

Social Impact - Apps

Primary: News in Depth

Katha Room

Harvee

Social Impact - Games

Consume Me

Despelote

Spilled!

Visuals and Graphics - Apps

Tide Guide: Charts & Tables

Caradise

(Not Boring) Camera

Visuals and Graphics - Games

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

Arknights: Endfield

SILT

One app and one game will be chosen in each category, with Apple to announce winners during the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference. Winners will receive a physical award and hardware to help them continue to create apps and games.

Links to all of the apps that are nominated can be found on Apple's website.