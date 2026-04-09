Instagram Now Lets You Edit Comments for Up to 15 Minutes

Instagram today implemented a small but useful change, allowing Instagram users to edit their comments for up to 15 minutes after writing the initial comment.



The Meta-owned social media site has long supported editing an Instagram post, but comments have never been able to be updated to correct typos. Editing a comment can be done by tapping on the new "Edit" option that is displayed after a comment is posted.

Comments on Instagram that have been edited will be marked with a gray edited tag, but Instagram does not allow users to see the original comment.