 Instagram Now Lets You Edit Comments for Up to 15 Minutes - MacRumors
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Instagram Now Lets You Edit Comments for Up to 15 Minutes

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Instagram today implemented a small but useful change, allowing Instagram users to edit their comments for up to 15 minutes after writing the initial comment.

Instagram Feature 2
The Meta-owned social media site has long supported editing an Instagram post, but comments have never been able to be updated to correct typos. Editing a comment can be done by tapping on the new "Edit" option that is displayed after a comment is posted.

Comments on Instagram that have been edited will be marked with a gray edited tag, but Instagram does not allow users to see the original comment.

Tag: Instagram

Top Rated Comments

surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
9 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
Good to know.

Just kidding I deleted all Meta products years ago and have no regrets. Crazy amounts of brain rot prevented.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DrNevs Avatar
DrNevs
3 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
How does this fall under Mac rumours?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zenman12 Avatar
Zenman12
8 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
Yeah I noticed. I complained about that a while ago to Instagram. Glad they implemented it. Now if they can stop showing the same type of ads I said I was NOT interested in for 15,000 times I would be glad. The “not irrelevant,” or “inappropriate,” etc, doesn’t work. 😑
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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