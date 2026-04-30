 Porsche Celebrates Apple's 50th Anniversary With Throwback Race Car Livery - MacRumors
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Porsche Celebrates Apple's 50th Anniversary With Throwback Race Car Livery

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Porsche today announced a new collaboration with Apple that will see two Porsche 963 vehicles outfitted with an Apple Computer-inspired wrap in round four of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca. The event is set to take place on Sunday, May 3.

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Porsche says that the one-time design is meant to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Porsche Motorsport and the 50th anniversary of Apple's founding. The wrap pays homage to the Porsche 935 K3, which competed in the 1980 season and raced at Le Mans.

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In a statement, Apple Music, Sports, and Beats Vice President Oliver Schusser said that Apple is proud to once again partner with Porsche.

We've enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Porsche, going back to 1980 when a Porsche race car first carried the Apple logo. That moment marked the beginning of a shared passion for innovation and creativity that continues to define our collaboration today. As Apple celebrates its 50th anniversary, we're proud to once again partner with Porsche on a design that pays tribute to that original 1980 livery.

Porsche Motorsport Vice President Thomas Laudenbach said Porsche and Apple are both "icons that stand for innovation and continuous development by experts in Zuffenhausen, Weissach and Cupertino."

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The Laguna Seca Raceway is located 80 miles south of the Apple Park campus, and the fourth round is set to last for two hours and 40 minutes. The No. 6 Porsche 963 will be shared by France's Kévin Estre and Belgium's Laurens Vanthoor, while the No. 7 car will be shared by France's Julien Andlauer and Brazil's Felipe Nasr. The No. 7 vehicle currently leads the IMSA championship standings after winning the opening two rounds at Daytona and Sebring.

Earlier this year, Porsche featured an Apple Music-themed livery for the third round of the IMSA Championship at Long Beach.

(Thanks, Greg!)

Tag: Porsche

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Top Rated Comments

H
Howard2k
31 minutes ago at 11:00 am

Looks good to me, but things like this are subjective.
Agreed, looks stunning IMO.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
P K
12 minutes ago at 11:19 am
Here's a pic of the Porsche 935 K3 at the 1980 Le Mans with the Apple Computer livery - I think it (and the new one) looks pretty cool!

https://res.cloudinary.com/dmwcbhehi/image/upload/c_thumb,w_3840,g_auto/f_auto/q_auto/v1/333387_1920x1229_gmdotg?_a=BAVMn6Gf0
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VulchR Avatar
VulchR
33 minutes ago at 10:58 am

that looks ugly
Looks good to me, but things like this are subjective.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
TKSX
17 minutes ago at 11:13 am
Looks stunning indeed. I hope Apple Carplay (or Android Auto) is supported.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
Howard2k
31 minutes ago at 10:59 am
If they'll throw in a terabyte of memory on the side, I'll take two!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments