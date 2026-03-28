 Anker's New Prime 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station Hits $104.99 Low Price on Amazon - MacRumors
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Anker's New Prime 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station Hits $104.99 Low Price on Amazon

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Anker's new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has been marked down to $104.99 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, down from $149.99, with no need for a coupon. This accessory just launched last month, and Amazon's sale today represents a new all-time low price.

anker charging februaryNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

$45 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $104.99

There are plenty of other Anker discounts happening on Amazon this week, including the Prime 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock back at its all-time low price of $339.99, down from $399.99. Anker's popular 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube is also down to a new all-time low price of $79.03, down from $129.99.

$60 OFF
Anker Prime 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock for $339.99

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

We've collected all of the best deals you can find during Amazon's Big Spring Sale in our dedicated article. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

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