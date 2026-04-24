XChat App Now Available

X today launched XChat, a standalone messaging app for the iPhone and iPad, available now on the App Store.



XChat allows users to chat with anyone on X in a private, focused space separate from the main X app. At launch, the app supports direct messaging and group chats, audio and video calls, and file sharing. X claims all messages are end-to-end encrypted and PIN protected, with no ads or tracking.

Other features include disappearing messages, the ability to edit and delete messages for everyone in a chat, and a mechanism to block or alert users when a screenshot is attempted. The app is free to download and requires iOS 26.0 or later.

Chat with anyone on X.

Completely private.

Now on your home screen. Download for iOS: https://t.co/wBBfjJyJmu pic.twitter.com/u0QeGs1Z3D — XChat (@chat) April 24, 2026

The app has been in testing with a small group of beta users since last year. X says more updates are still planned, with X lead designer Benji Taylor teasing that XChat is "just the beginning of what we're building for messaging."

Unlike the main X app, XChat adopts iOS 26 design conventions, including the ‌iOS 26‌ keyboard. The app offers several customization options, including light and dark modes, message permissions, left-swipe interaction settings, and a selection of app icon options. There is also a prominent button within XChat for jumping back to the main X app.

XChat can now be downloaded from the App Store in the United States. A release date for an Android version of the app has not yet been announced.