 XChat App Now Available - MacRumors
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XChat App Now Available

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X today launched XChat, a standalone messaging app for the iPhone and iPad, available now on the App Store.

X twitter logo
XChat allows users to chat with anyone on X in a private, focused space separate from the main X app. At launch, the app supports direct messaging and group chats, audio and video calls, and file sharing. X claims all messages are end-to-end encrypted and PIN protected, with no ads or tracking.

Other features include disappearing messages, the ability to edit and delete messages for everyone in a chat, and a mechanism to block or alert users when a screenshot is attempted. The app is free to download and requires iOS 26.0 or later.

The app has been in testing with a small group of beta users since last year. X says more updates are still planned, with X lead designer Benji Taylor teasing that XChat is "just the beginning of what we're building for messaging."

Unlike the main X app, XChat adopts iOS 26 design conventions, including the ‌iOS 26‌ keyboard. The app offers several customization options, including light and dark modes, message permissions, left-swipe interaction settings, and a selection of app icon options. There is also a prominent button within XChat for jumping back to the main X app.

XChat can now be downloaded from the App Store in the United States. A release date for an Android version of the app has not yet been announced.

Tag: Twitter

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Top Rated Comments

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nickbatz
22 minutes ago at 01:54 pm

Bring on the anti Elon posts in 3 2 1..
You seem to think they're misguided.

Leaving aside everything else (which is like "Apart from that, how did you like the play, Mrs. Lincoln?"), he bought Twitter and ruined it for a lot of people who enjoyed it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
DaveTheRave
15 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
Use Signal. It’s the gold standard in messaging app security.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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neilw
23 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
No thank you very much.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
26 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
"XChat"

Yet, they won't update their 'real' awful apps. That 'designer' that's always getting their dumb Tweets shared has to be one of the worst in Silicon Valley.

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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0xjf
28 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Yeah hard pass
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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germanbeer007
29 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
even I as a heavy X user knows this is useless
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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