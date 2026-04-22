Apple Releases iOS 26.4.2 and iPadOS 26.4.2 With Bug Fixes
Apple today released minor iOS 26.4.2 and iPadOS 26.4.2 software updates for the iPhone and iPad, respectively. The updates are available two weeks after Apple released iOS 26.4.1 and iPadOS 26.4.1.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings → General → Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, the software updates contain unspecified bug fixes and security updates.
Apple also released iOS 18.7.8 for older iPhones that are not updated to iOS 26.
Apple is already beta testing iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5, the next versions of iOS 26 that will likely launch later in May.
Popular Stories
Apple has released iOS 26.4, the fourth major point update for iPhones since iOS 26 was released in September, and there are at least 14 notable changes and improvements worth checking out. We've rounded them up below.
The update doesn't have the enhanced Siri feature set we were hoping for – that's likely to arrive in iOS 27 – but there are quite a few other new additions included. They ...
Apple today released iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4, the latest updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems. The new software comes six weeks after Apple released iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 26.4...
iOS 26.4 was released today, and it includes a couple of new features for CarPlay: an Ambient Music widget and support for voice-based chatbot apps.
To update your iPhone 11 or newer to iOS 26.4, open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update. CarPlay will automatically offer the new features so long as the iPhone connected to your vehicle is running iOS 26.4 or later....