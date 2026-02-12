Sony Launches $330 WF-1000XM6 Earbuds to Take on AirPods Pro 3

by

Sony today announced a new set of earbuds that are designed to compete with the AirPods Pro 3. The $330 WF-1000XM6 Truly Wireless Earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation with a 25 percent reduction in noise compared to the prior-generation XM5 earbuds, with improved performance in the mid-to-high frequency range that's common in everyday environments.

sony earbuds xm6
The earbuds use Sony's HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3e with an adaptive noise canceling optimizer and four microphones on each earbud to detect sound to cut out. The earbuds analyze external noise and wearing conditions in real time to improve noise canceling performance.

Sony's XM6 earbuds are smaller than the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ because there is no stem, and they include noise isolating silicone ear tips with a USB-C charging case. Sony redesigned the earbuds with a more ergonomic shape that's meant to follow the natural curves of the inner ear to reduce discomfort, and the XM6 is 11 percent slimmer than the XM5. The updated design also reduces internal noises like footsteps and chewing sounds.

The battery in the XM6 earbuds lasts for up to eight hours, and the charging case provides an additional 24 hours.

More processing power delivers better sound, and Sony says the earbuds have a new driver unit that combines different materials on the dome and the edge. The soft edge offers deep bass, while the rigid dome provides clear and extended high frequencies. Sony is also using AI to restore compressed files in real time to improve sound quality.

For phone calls, there are two microphones and a bone conduction sensor on each side, with the earbuds using AI beamforming to isolate and capture the wearer's voice even in crowded environments.

Sony offers Adaptive Sound Control, Auto Play, multi-device support, and integrated voice assistance, with Google Gemini Live built in.

Reviews suggest the WF-1000XM6 earbuds are almost on par with the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ when it comes to noise cancellation. According to SoundGuys, the XM6 had an 88 percent average reduction in loudness across all frequencies, just behind the 90 percent average of the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌. Passive isolation was better than the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ passive sound reduction.

Engadget felt that Sony's earbuds struggled with human voices and had fit issues, but The Verge said the earbuds tuned out conversations better than other ANC earbuds, including the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌.

TechRadar said the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ had noticeably better ANC, Business Insider preferred the XM6 noise canceling, and CNET said the XM6 offered better sound quality than the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌.

Sony's new earbuds are available from the Sony website for $330.

Tag: Sony

Popular Stories

m5 macbook pro deal

Why You Shouldn't Buy the Next MacBook Pro

Tuesday February 10, 2026 4:27 pm PST by
Apple is planning to launch new MacBook Pro models as soon as early March, but if you can, this is one generation you should skip because there's something much better in the works. We're waiting on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, with few changes other than the processor upgrade. There won't be any tweaks to the design or the display, but later this...
Read Full Article232 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3

Wednesday February 11, 2026 10:07 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3, the latest updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes almost two months after Apple released iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, ...
Read Full Article86 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Shows Off a Key Reason to Upgrade to the iPhone 17

Saturday February 7, 2026 9:26 am PST by
Apple today shared an ad that shows how the upgraded Center Stage front camera on the latest iPhones improves the process of taking a group selfie. "Watch how the new front facing camera on iPhone 17 Pro takes group selfies that automatically expand and rotate as more people come into frame," says Apple. While the ad is focused on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the regular iPhone...
Read Full Article84 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Says These 7 U.S. States Plan to Offer iPhone Driver's Licenses

Monday February 9, 2026 6:24 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, and then use it to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. The feature is currently available in 13 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, and it is expected to launch in at least seven more in the future. To set up the...
Read Full Article112 comments
Apple Logo Zoomed

Apple Expected to Launch These 10+ Products Over the Coming Months

Tuesday February 10, 2026 6:33 am PST by
It has been a slow start to 2026 for Apple product launches, with only a new AirTag and a special Apple Watch band released so far. We are still waiting for MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the iPhone 17e, a lower-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip, long-rumored updates to the Apple TV and HomePod mini, and much more. Apple is expected to release/update the following products...
Read Full Article40 comments

Top Rated Comments

B
BeatsByTim
33 minutes ago at 02:27 pm

do these other brands of buds do Spatial Audio?
Spatial audio is a gimmick.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joshwithachance Avatar
joshwithachance
36 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
At $80 (30%) more I severely doubt many would go with these over the Pro 3s. Especially since AirPods work pretty much just as well with Android as they do Apple devices.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
58 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
do these other brands of buds do Spatial Audio?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
Mity
54 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
I bought the WF-XM4 (in-ear) and I could not keep them in my ears even when listening casually at home. I tried using them on the treadmill and they would fall out very easily. Sounded great but horrible ergonomics.

I also bought the WH-XM4 (over-ear) and they're fantastic! I can EQ them and they also have an on/off button, which apparently is a "feature" that Apple can't seem to implement on the AirPods Max. Also much lighter than the APM.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MacMediaNet
41 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
The comparison with Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) would be interesting.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
24 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
Not saying the Sonys are any better, but people praising the AirPods Pros' noise cancellation have clearly never heard how they completely fail to deal with wind noise.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments