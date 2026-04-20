iOS 26.4.2 Update for iPhones is Coming Soon
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.4.2, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.
iOS 26.4.2 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released either this week or next week.
iOS 26.4.2 will come after iOS 26.4.1 and before iOS 26.5.
iOS 26.4.1 was released earlier this month. The update fixes a few bugs, including one that affected iCloud data syncing in select apps.
iOS 26.5 is in beta. The update lays the groundwork for Apple Maps ads and end-to-end encryption for RCS messages in the Messages app, but it is a minor update overall as Apple starts to shift its attention towards iOS 27.
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Apple has released iOS 26.4, the fourth major point update for iPhones since iOS 26 was released in September, and there are at least 14 notable changes and improvements worth checking out. We've rounded them up below.
The update doesn't have the enhanced Siri feature set we were hoping for – that's likely to arrive in iOS 27 – but there are quite a few other new additions included. They ...
Apple today released iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4, the latest updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems. The new software comes six weeks after Apple released iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3.
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The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 26.4...
iOS 26.4 was released today, and it includes a couple of new features for CarPlay: an Ambient Music widget and support for voice-based chatbot apps.
To update your iPhone 11 or newer to iOS 26.4, open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update. CarPlay will automatically offer the new features so long as the iPhone connected to your vehicle is running iOS 26.4 or later....