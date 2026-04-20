iOS 26.4.2 Update for iPhones is Coming Soon

Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.4.2, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.



iOS 26.4.2 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released either this week or next week.

iOS 26.4.2 will come after iOS 26.4.1 and before iOS 26.5.

iOS 26.4.1 was released earlier this month. The update fixes a few bugs, including one that affected iCloud data syncing in select apps.

iOS 26.5 is in beta. The update lays the groundwork for Apple Maps ads and end-to-end encryption for RCS messages in the Messages app, but it is a minor update overall as Apple starts to shift its attention towards iOS 27.