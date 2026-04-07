Apple Arcade Adding These Four Games in May
Apple today announced a new lineup of games coming to Apple Arcade in May, headlined by "Nick Jr. Replay!," alongside additional titles and updates to existing games on the service.
The new games heading to Apple Arcade next month are as follows:
- Nick Jr. Replay!: A family-focused experience featuring characters from popular children's shows including Dora the Explorer, Blue's Clues & You!, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Bubble Guppies, Team Umizoomi, Shimmer and Shine, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The game includes more than 50 retro mini-games in an interactive world designed to support skills such as math, reading, art, and problem-solving.
- Good Pizza, Great Pizza+: A story-rich cooking and business simulation game where players run their own pizzeria, fulfilling customer orders while managing ingredients, upgrades, and daily operations.
- Perchang World: A physics-based puzzle game that challenges players to guide balls through complex mechanical environments using timing, strategy, and interactive elements.
- Ultimate 8 Ball Pool+: A pool simulation game featuring head-to-head matches with realistic visuals and gameplay.
All of the new games will be available on May 7, 2026. Several Apple Arcade titles are also set to receive updates in the coming weeks:
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure: A new update arriving April 16 brings the conclusion to the City Town storyline, where Hello Kitty and Usahana team up to rescue a new friend.
- Disney SpellStruck: A Star Wars update launching April 23 introduces Adventure Mode maps inspired by Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, along with Boba Fett and Wicket as playable characters.
- My Talking Angela 2+: A new Barbie-themed in-game event, available now, introduces additional fashion-focused content centered on creativity and self-expression.
Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases, and the service now includes more than 200 titles.
In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans. Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store and the Apple Games app.
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