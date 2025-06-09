WWDC 2025 Conference Swag Includes Tote Bag, Drinks Bottle, Lanyard, and More

Just hours away from WWDC’s opening keynote, some developers have been sharing the contents of their conference swag bags on social media. The bags are given to attendees when they register for the event, and typically contain limited-edition Apple gifts.



This year, developers have been registering at Apple's Infinite Loop campus, where they have been gifted a black tote bag emblazoned with the WWDC 2025 logo, along with a gun-metal black drinks flask, a purple lanyard, and collectible enamel pins.

Apple introduced the popular pin packs at WWDC 2017 and kicked off collections with the old rainbow-themed Apple logo, the "hello" Mac greeting, the Swift and Metal logos, the original Macintosh, and emojis. Attendees also received a flag pin of their home country.

Among the various pins this year are the Apple Intelligence logo, the "hello" Mac greeting, the Metal logo, California roses, and what looks like an octopus emoji. Attendees also receive a WWDC 25 badge.

