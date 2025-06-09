WWDC 2025 Conference Swag Includes Tote Bag, Drinks Bottle, Lanyard, and More
Just hours away from WWDC’s opening keynote, some developers have been sharing the contents of their conference swag bags on social media. The bags are given to attendees when they register for the event, and typically contain limited-edition Apple gifts.
This year, developers have been registering at Apple's Infinite Loop campus, where they have been gifted a black tote bag emblazoned with the WWDC 2025 logo, along with a gun-metal black drinks flask, a purple lanyard, and collectible enamel pins.
Apple introduced the popular pin packs at WWDC 2017 and kicked off collections with the old rainbow-themed Apple logo, the "hello" Mac greeting, the Swift and Metal logos, the original Macintosh, and emojis. Attendees also received a flag pin of their home country.
Among the various pins this year are the Apple Intelligence logo, the "hello" Mac greeting, the Metal logo, California roses, and what looks like an octopus emoji. Attendees also receive a WWDC 25 badge.
MacRumors will be in attendance at the keynote, with live coverage of the event beginning shortly after 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Stay tuned to MacRumors.com and our @MacRumorsLive account
on X (Twitter). We've also put together a guide explaining all the ways you can watch Apple's WWDC 2025 Keynote
live as it happens.
Popular Stories
Apple is planning to announce several new features for the Messages and Phone apps on iOS 26, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a lengthy report outlining his WWDC 2025 expectations today, Gurman said that the two main changes in the Messages app will be the ability to create polls, as well as the option to set a background image within a conversation.
9to5Mac was first to report...
While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the ultra-thin device.
Overall, the iPhone 17 Air sounds like a mixed bag. While the device is expected to have an impressively thin and light design, rumors indicate it will have some compromises compared to iPhone 17 Pro models, including worse battery life, only a single ...
macOS 26 will drop support for several older Intel-based Mac models currently compatible with macOS Sequoia, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of leaking information about Apple's software platforms.
macOS 26 will be compatible with the following Mac models, the account said:MacBook Air (M1 and later)
MacBook Pro (2019 and later)
iMac (2020 and later)
Mac...
In a lengthy report outlining his WWDC 2025 expectations today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared more details about iOS 26's rumored new design.
According to Gurman, iOS 26 will feature a "digital glass" design inspired by visionOS, the operating system for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That is a well-known rumor by now, but he goes on to provide some more specific details, as listed below:There ...
Apple's long-rumored AirTag 2 might be coming soon.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly mentioned that a new AirTag is "nearly ready" to launch. Last year, he said that it would be released around the middle of 2025, and the midpoint of the year is just a few weeks away.
"The new AirTag is nearly ready, having been prepared for launch over the past several...
The iOS 26 Messages app is set to gain support for customized backgrounds for conversations, and it appears that AI will be an option for generating different looks.
According to Nicolás Alvarez, iOS 26 code suggests that users will be able to generate backgrounds for the Messages app using text-based descriptions. The feature appears to use Image Playground, and there will be Image...