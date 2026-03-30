First macOS Tahoe 26.5 Beta Now Available for Developers

Apple today provided the first beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming six days after Apple launched ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4.



Developers can download the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 could introduce some Apple Intelligence Siri features, though recent rumors suggest the new capabilities will be held until iOS 27.

The beta is limited to developers right now, but a public beta is expected in the next week or two.