 First macOS Tahoe 26.5 Beta Now Available for Developers - MacRumors
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First macOS Tahoe 26.5 Beta Now Available for Developers

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Apple today provided the first beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming six days after Apple launched ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4.

macOS Tahoe 26 Thumb 2
Developers can download the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 could introduce some Apple Intelligence Siri features, though recent rumors suggest the new capabilities will be held until iOS 27.

The beta is limited to developers right now, but a public beta is expected in the next week or two.

Related Roundup: macOS Tahoe
Related Forum: macOS Tahoe

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Top Rated Comments

C
Corefile
47 minutes ago at 10:58 am
I'm sticking with Sequoia and will skip Tahoe altogether.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
JMalone
32 minutes ago at 11:13 am

Am I the only one who prefers the look of Tahoe as to previous OSs? I feel like it has a more refined look than Sonoma, Sequoia, etc
We are literally taking screenshots daily of all the bad bugs and glitches so I think your definition of “refined” is not the same as others.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigandtasty Avatar
bigandtasty
32 minutes ago at 11:13 am

I'm sticking with Sequoia and will skip Tahoe altogether.
Same here. Have my MBA in dual boot and when comparing between Tahoe and Sequoia, it's an easy choice. Just not a fan of  software as of late. Keeping all my devices on past software until  gains back some quality control in their releases.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
headlessmike Avatar
headlessmike
19 minutes ago at 11:26 am

Am I the only one who prefers the look of Tahoe as to previous OSs? I feel like it has a more refined look than Sonoma, Sequoia, etc

We are literally taking screenshots daily of all the bad bugs and glitches so I think your definition of “refined” is not the same as others.
It definitely still has some teething issues but it feels more consistent and thought through than recent versions if you ask me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigandtasty Avatar
bigandtasty
32 minutes ago at 11:14 am

Am I the only one who prefers the look of Tahoe as to previous OSs? I feel like it has a more refined look than Sonoma, Sequoia, etc
probably not the only one, but one of the few
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
theapplehead Avatar
theapplehead
42 minutes ago at 11:04 am
Am I the only one who prefers the look of Tahoe as to previous OSs? I feel like it has a more refined look than Sonoma, Sequoia, etc
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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