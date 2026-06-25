Prime Day Deals Still Going Strong on AirPods, AirTag, and More

Amazon Prime Day has reached its third day, and is set to end tomorrow, June 26. Many of the year's best deals are still available to purchase today, including record low prices on AirPods Max 2, AirTag 2, Apple Watch Series 11, iPad Air, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple threw a wrinkle into Prime Day prices today, announcing a price hike on a huge selection of its most popular products. These new price increases are already live on Apple.com, but third party retailers like Amazon have not yet received the updated prices. This means many of the Prime Day deals we're sharing below could be your last chance to get these devices at their current best-ever prices.

Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.



AirPods



Amazon has the AirPods Max 2 on sale for $399.00 in Midnight, down from $549.00. This is an all-time low price on the headphones. This is accompanied by a great discount on the AirPods 4 for Prime Day, available for $99.00, down from $129.00.

AirTag 2



Apple's AirTag 2 has hit the new low price of $24.00 for the 1-Pack and $89.00 for the 4-Pack.

This is the first major discount we've ever seen on the AirTag 2 at Amazon since the device launched earlier in 2026. The new AirTag is equipped with a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling the Precision Finding feature to work up to 50% farther away from an item compared to the previous-generation model.



Apple Watch Ultra 3



Amazon is discounting a wide array of Apple Watch Ultra 3 models down to $649.00 for Prime Day, from $799.00. This is a new all-time low price on the 2025 smartwatch, beating the previous record low price by about $50, and it's available in both Natural and Black Titanium color options.

Apple Watch Series 11



Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $120 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of GPS aluminum models on sale at record low prices.

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $279.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $309.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find three of the 42mm GPS models and three of the 46mm GPS models on sale at these all-time low prices.

Apple Watch SE 3



Amazon is also taking $50 off the Apple Watch SE 3, starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS model. These are matches of all-time low prices on the SE 3, and it's been over four months since we last tracked these prices on the wearable.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE 3 on sale for $229.00, down from $279.00. Both the 40mm and 44mm GPS models are available in Midnight and Starlight Aluminum at these prices.

MacBook Air



You'll find $150 off a few models of the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air on Amazon this week, starting at $949.00 for the 512GB model, down from $1,099.00.

MacBook Pro



Amazon has a few low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro for Prime Day, with up to $299 off select models.

Starting with the 14-inch models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,034.00, down from $2,199.00. The biggest overall savings this time around is on the 36GB/2TB model, available for $3,299.99, which is a $299 discount and all-time low price.

You can get up to $250 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now on Amazon, with the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 Pro model hitting a new all-time low price of $2,494.00, down from $2,699.00. Most of the MacBook Pro devices in this sale have an estimated delivery date of June 29 with free shipping.

iPad Air



Amazon has brought back all-time low prices on a handful of M4 iPad Air tablets for Prime Day. This includes both 11-inch and 13-inch models of the brand new 2026 M4 iPad Air.

Specifically, the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M4 iPad Air has dropped to $519.00, down from $599.00, beating the previous low price by about $40.

iPad



Amazon is taking up to $52 off Wi-Fi and cellular models of Apple's 11th generation iPad for Prime Day. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.