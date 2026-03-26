 Apple's $700 Mac Pro Wheels Kit Discontinued Along With Mac Pro - MacRumors
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Apple's $700 Mac Pro Wheels Kit Discontinued Along With Mac Pro

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In addition to discontinuing the Mac Pro, Apple today discontinued the $700 wheel add-on kit that it sold for the Mac Pro.

mac pro wheels
The ‌Mac Pro‌ Wheels kit was introduced in 2020, and allowed ‌Mac Pro‌ owners to add wheels to their machine after purchase. The ‌Mac Pro‌ could be bought with a wheel option for an additional $400, but the lower price was because opting for wheels removed the $300 feet.

Apple's kit included a 1/4-inch to 4mm hex bit for installing the wheels, and an installation guide.

Apple also sold a $300 ‌Mac Pro‌ Feet Kit for users who ordered wheels but wanted to swap to standard feet. That kit has also been discontinued. The ‌Mac Pro‌ and its accessories have been removed from Apple's website entirely, and old links now redirect to the online Apple Store.

For ‌Mac Pro‌ owners who want to switch to wheels but are now unable to do so, OWC sells a less expensive Rover Pro wheels kit for $200.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Caution)
Related Forum: Mac Pro

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Top Rated Comments

C
Corefile
20 minutes ago at 03:25 pm
I had them in my Apple webpage cart but they got wheeled away.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
twocents Avatar
twocents
16 minutes ago at 03:30 pm
Lol forgot how these cost as much as a decent set of big boy tires
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
20 minutes ago at 03:25 pm
NOOOOO THE PRO WHEELS WERE MY SECOND FAVORITE PRODUCT RIGHT NEXT TO THE PRO STAND
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
barnesy99
2 minutes ago at 03:43 pm
Always thought they were a waste of money as they weren't listed as compatible with the Apple Polishing Cloth
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Adam-Jobs
10 minutes ago at 03:35 pm
Always wondered how they made any profit on the wheels given how cheap they sold them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Return Zero Avatar
Return Zero
11 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
End of an era.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments