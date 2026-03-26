Google Translate Gets Gemini AI for Smarter Translations and Real-Time Headphone Translation

Google is improving its translation features with Gemini integration, adding AI in search and the Google Translate app. Users can expect smarter and more natural text translations, with improvements to phrases with nuanced meanings.



Idioms, local expressions, and slang will be translated with Gemini for improved accuracy, and Gemini will parse context instead of giving a literal word-for-word translation. The changes are rolling out on March 26 in the Translate app for iOS and on the web, and Gemini translate works with English and nearly 20 languages like Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, German, and Japanese.

Google is debuting a beta experience for real-time translations in headphones. Google says the live translation preserves the tone, emphasis, and cadence of each speaker for more natural translations.

The feature can be used by putting on any headphones, opening up the Google Translate app, and tapping on "Live Translate." As of now, the beta is limited to Android users, but Google plans to expand it to iOS users later in 2026.